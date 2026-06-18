Esports Nations Cup 2026 opens ticket sales ahead of debut event

Tickets are now on sale for the Esports Nations Cup 2026.

The event will take place in Riyadh from November 2nd to 29th.

The Esports Foundation has announced that tickets are now on sale for the inaugural Esports Nations Cup 2026.

The event is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2nd to 29th. The competition will see players compete for their countries and territories rather than their clubs, introducing a national team format.

Alongside the ticket launch, the Esports Foundation confirmed that the first edition of the tournament will feature 16 game titles, including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, Street Fighter 6, League of Legends and Dota 2.

National competition

The competition itself will be split into four weeks throughout November, with different games taking place during each stage of the event.

Fans can purchase weekly passes or premium hospitality packages. Daily passes and tournament-specific tickets are expected to be released at a later date.

According to the Esports Foundation, the Esports Nations Cup is designed to complement the club-focused Esports World Cup by providing international competition for national teams.

The Esports World Cup was recently confirmed to have moved from Saudi Arabia to Paris.