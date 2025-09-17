Fable Town celebrates first anniversary after generating $9m in lifetime revenue since launch

The merge-3 title has surpassed 3m installs in its first year.

The game now boasts 500,000 monthly and 100,000 daily active users.

The event introduces festive quests, rewards, and challenges for both new and veteran players.

Mobile developer Reef Games Studios' merge-3 title Fable Town has surpassed $9 million in lifetime revenue.

The milestone comes as publisher MGVC Publishing celebrates the game's first anniversary since it launched, amassing over 3m installs so far.

Fable Town also surpassed 500,000 monthly active users and 100,000 daily active users, ranking #2 in the merge-3 genre by install as of August 2025, according to Sensor Tower data.

To celebrate its first anniversary, Fable Town is hosting the three-week Anniversary of Magic event, which runs until October 2nd, 2025.

A shared vision

The developer said the event adds festive gameplay to Fable Town, with quests ranging from story progression to chest openings and order completions, offering challenges and rewards for both new and veteran players.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our players for making Fable Town’s first year such a success, and it’s truly rewarding to see such a strong community forming around the game,” said Reef Games Studio CEO Eugene Bratkov.

“This milestone is a result of the close partnership with MGVC Publishing and our shared vision of creating fun, memorable experiences for the players.

“We’re excited to keep building on this success together and to continue growing the adventure alongside our players.”