FirstLook’s Creators.gg platform launches with a "battle pass" model for streamers

FirstLook has launched Creators.gg to connect developers with content creators and their audiences.

FirstLook has styled the platform as a "battle pass" for streamers.

FirstLook’s Creators.gg is a new platform for game studios looking to broaden their audiences via content creators.

IO Interactive and Brain Jar have joined as launch partners, with their games on the platform demonstrating how creator campaigns can be run.

FirstLook has styled its new platform, out today, as a "battle pass" for streamers. It allows creators of all sizes to earn in-game items, gift cards and cash for their sponsored content as they reach new milestones. For developers, it’s a new way of reaching dedicated followers of a particular streamer, however niche.

Viewership rewards

Creators.gg has launched today as a free platform with benefits like early access playtests, unreleased content for games, and rewards for streamers based on performance rather than follower count.

More than 10,000 creators previously signed up during Creators.gg’s beta test. The platform also already powers the Esports World Cup's $2 million creator programme.

It aims to open up more opportunities for creators regardless of size, rather than focusing on deals with the biggest streamers only. Rewards for streamers will unlock automatically based on viewership milestones - hence the "battle pass" model.

"Our goal with Creators.gg is to build closer, more rewarding relationships between content creators and game makers. By ensuring every creator gets rewarded fairly for the engagement they generate, we're building a space where passion translates directly into earning potential," said FirstLook CEO Eden Chen.

"We want to give every creator the tools, access and financial backing they need to turn their channels into a viable, long-term career."

IO Interactive social media and influencer manager Gabriel Begorgis added: "Creators.gg has made running creator campaigns incredibly easy for us at IOI. The platform is intuitive to use with customisation tools have allowed us to build tailored experiences for our games.

"It's also given us a direct way to engage with creators, build meaningful relationships and recognise their contributions with rewards, all directly within the platform."