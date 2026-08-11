Gamescom guidance: Momentum, marathons and the right comms strategy

We speak with Rana Rahman about best practices before, during and after Gamescom 2026.

Mobile devs, publishers and tech startups all have unique reasons to attend, and specific advice to follow.

Germany’s flagship games fair Gamescom is just around the corner, promising plenty of showcases and networking opportunities between August 26th and 30th, 2026.

We'll have our own stand at the show (located in hall 2.1 on stand E033). Meanwhile the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards in association with Samsung Gaming Hub will also return to Cologne on August 25th.

Ahead of another busy event for one of the world's largest consumer and business gaming events, we speak with Raptor PR CEO and founder Rana Rahman about his experience at Gamescom, opportunities for startups and how companies can make the most out of the show.

"One of the biggest mistakes companies make is treating Gamescom as a four-day event rather than the centrepiece of a much broader strategic communications programme," he warns.

"Too many brands go silent for months, make a lot of noise during the show, then disappear again. Gamescom should be one chapter in an ongoing story, not the whole story."

Then and now

Raptor provides global PR for the games industry and media brands. Rahman first attended Gamescom in 2022, three years after the company's founding.

He attended to support his clients on the ground and help arrange media interviews. Looking back, he calls this a "reconnaissance mission", spent at networking dos, learning about Gamescom itself, attending interviews and more.

"Jan Kuhlmann, our key contact at Xsolla at the time, persuaded me to attend. I’m glad I listened to him," Rahman recalls.

"I hadn't fully appreciated the scale or importance of the event. Despite being a newbie at the time, I had a productive time learning about this particular tentpole in gaming."

“Meetings should provide a compelling reason for prospects to remember you beyond a simple introduction of your company.” Rana Rahman

Four years later, he considers Gamescom one of the most important industry events in his calendar. It serves as a place to connect with companies from around the globe, build relationships and celebrate collective work.

It’s also a place where B2B and B2C collide, so he enjoys walking the halls "as both a lifelong player and an industry pro".

It's also important, he says, to check out the consumer side of the show - not just get bogged down in business, metrics and spreadsheets.

"That's a perspective our industry sometimes loses sight of."

Developers, publishers and mobile

We ask whether mobile developers and publishers should attend this year, and Rahman answers it should be "seriously considered" by those looking to grow.

“The biggest challenge for startups isn't just building a great product, it's making sure the right people know they exist.” Rana Rahman

He says that, at Gamescom, mobile devs are looking for publishers, and vice-versa, while technology service providers are often seeking both of these as well as investment.

Though companies on all sides may be looking to strike deals, those attending shouldn’t view Gamescom as a sprint: "Trust is built over time, not over four days."

Rahman recommends beginning to communicate "well before Cologne" and continuing long after everyone goes back home.

Announcements, executive interviews, customer meetings and social content are all forms of communication. They should help a company become a recognised name, remembered and even associated with solving a specific problem all before procurement actually begins.

Image credit: Raptor PR.

"It's a marathon, not a sprint," he reiterates. "Use your owned channels and LinkedIn to build momentum, share your perspective from the show and extend the lifespan of every meeting you have. The event itself is only one touchpoint in a much longer communications journey."

Most importantly, Rahman recommends arriving at Gamescom with a plan. A company should ask itself what story it is bringing to the event: a product launch, a customer announcement, a funding milestone, a research report or even an executive viewpoint.

It’s important to build conversations around this story. If it isn’t already obvious what to discuss, Rahman thinks sitting down with marketing and leadership teams before travelling to Cologne would be wise.

"Meetings should provide a compelling reason for prospects to remember you beyond a simple introduction of your company," he suggests.

Publishers, developers, technology vendors and investors will each have different goals at Gamescom, but preparation is one common piece of advice he gives to all.

Rahman warns that the busiest business is rarely the one getting the most out of the event. Rather, the real winners are those attending with a clear plan, a clear story and a clear idea of what success will look like.

He also has distinct advice for developers and publishers who will be attending Gamescom for fundamentally different purposes.

"For developers, Gamescom is about proving you have something worth backing.

"Your comms should focus on demonstrating momentum, showcasing the quality of your games and making it easy for publishers, investors and platform holders to understand the market potential of your cherished game. Every meeting should reinforce the same clear story, because you'll often be repeating it dozens of times over the week.

"For publishers, the challenge is almost the opposite. More than promoting your own business, you're competing to attract the best developers. That means communicating your vision, your track record, your expertise and the value you bring beyond funding. Developers have more choice than ever, so publishers need to build a reputation as a partner of choice, not just another source of capital."

A worthy journey

Rahman believes Gamescom has arguably become the focal point for the games industry, above GDC. He observes a growing sentiment that Gamescom 2026 will be among the biggest yet and alerts those undecided on attending that hotel prices are soaring.

"If you're still on the fence, you need to make a decision fast. At this late stage, accommodation is expensive, diaries are filling up and many companies have had their schedules locked in for months. That said, there's still plenty of commercial value to be gained. You may just have to rely a little more on what the Gamescom universe will provide."

Much of the "magic" of Gamescom can happen at mixers, breakfasts, dinners and side events, he expands. Rather than a crowded booth, a smaller environment can facilitate stronger commercial relationships.

"If your budget allows, consider partnering with an organiser such as Steel Media on a networking dinner or reception."

Rahman especially recommends early stage studios and tech startups to attend. While deals are unlikely to be penned overnight, Gamescom can accelerate months of relationship-building into a few days and help startups become known by the right companies.

“If your budget allows, consider partnering with an organiser such as Steel Media on a networking dinner or reception.” Rana Rahman

"The biggest challenge for startups isn't just building a great product, it's making sure the right people know they exist," Rahman explains.

Announcing a product or service prior to the event, and building some awareness before heading to Germany, may also be beneficial. By announcing the platform ahead of Gamescom rather than during it, there is time for the news to circulate and reach its audience before meeting at the event.

"I'd encourage startups to think the same way. Whether it's funding, a product launch, research, a customer story or a strong point of view, give people a reason to recognise your business before you arrive. Then use Gamescom to deepen conversations, not introduce yourself for the first time," Rahman says.

"As a founder, what I get out of it is stronger relationships with clients and partners, valuable conversations with prospects and, occasionally, a lot of fun times."

To conclude, Rahman calls Gamescom an amplifier more than a starting point: "The companies that build momentum before the event are usually the ones that leave with the strongest relationships afterwards."

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 gala ceremony takes place in Cologne on August 25th.

On the 26th, we’ll be at Klub Domhof celebrating Pocket Gamer’s 20th anniversary. Sign up now, arrive early to avoid the queue and enjoy the limited free bar.