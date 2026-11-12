Get the latest insights on Canada's games industry with our free region report

Canada is one of the world's largest and most vibrant games hubs, with an array of talent and studios, long backed by key government incentives like tax breaks.

But how are the studios faring amid a challenging time for the global sector? To learn more about the current state of play, we've put together a report focused on all things Canada.

We speak to the country's key players - like Ludia, Digital Extremes and Hyper Hippo - analyse the market data and profile the country's top studios to discover the big trends in this important hub.

Our free-to-download report, published in association with video games commerce company Xsolla, also features a list of the Top 30 Canada Games Makers of 2026, too.

Download the report now

Global insights

Enjoy the report? In partnership with Xsolla, we’ve been publishing reports on various regions, including the UK, Iberia, China, Türkiye, the Nordics and MENA, with further plans to explore other games hubs across a range of countries and regions this year and into 2027.

Still to come: a deep dive into Southeast Asia.

Keep up to date with all the latest reports right here.