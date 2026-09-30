Global game content revenue to reach $229.1bn by 2030

Global game content revenue is forecast to reach $229.1bn by 2030.

Cloud gaming is forecast to grow at a 9.7% CAGR.

Publishers are increasingly focused on monetising existing players.

Global game content revenue is projected to increase from $204.4 billion in 2025 to $229.1bn in 2030, a 2.3% compound annual growth rate.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the data comes from S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan, which also found that cloud gaming is projected to be the fastest-growing segment.

Cloud gaming revenue increased from $6.12bn to $9.71bn over the same period, a 9.7% CAGR. Improved connectivity and subscription models are expected to support that growth.

Growth and risk

The data firm also expects publishers to drive growth by increasing monetisation among existing players through live-service retention, premium content, subscription models and in-game purchases.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the largest share of the gaming market, supported by its large mobile user base, PC gaming infrastructure and improving broadband connectivity.

However, rising console hardware prices, inflation, higher development costs and long production cycles could weigh on growth.

"Gaming remains a growth market, but the industry's next phase will increasingly depend on generating greater value from existing players," said S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan analyst Neil Barbour.

"Publishers have demonstrated they can deepen monetisation across major platforms, though they continue to face challenges from higher development costs, rising prices and a more selective consumer.”