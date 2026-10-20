Griffin Gaming Partners and Entertainment 360 launch game adaptation venture HITpoint Entertainment

HITpoint will pursue both major franchises and independent games.

Game creators will be involved from early development through production.

The venture will combine Griffin’s gaming industry links with Entertainment 360’s Hollywood experience.

Griffin Gaming Partners and Entertainment 360 have launched HITpoint Entertainment, a new venture focused on bringing video game characters, worlds and stories to film and television.

The company will find, develop and produce adaptations across genres, from action and horror to romance, comedy and coming-of-age stories, according to GamesBeat.

It will target both major franchises and independent games, using Griffin’s links with developers and publishers and Entertainment 360’s experience in film and television production.

Adapting game IP

Griffin Gaming Partners manages more than $1.6 billion in assets under management and has over 100 portfolio companies.

The launch comes as game adaptations gain ground in film and television, with Fallout, The Last of Us, A Minecraft Movie and Super Mario among the examples cited by Griffin co-founder and managing director Peter Levin.

Levin said gaming now dominates many studio and streaming development lists for third-party source material.

“Griffin has spent many years building trusted relationships across the gaming community, from major publishers to the independent studios we support," said Levin.

“We see this vehicle as a differentiating resource for our 100 plus portfolio companies, our strategic partners as well as the gaming ecosystem writ large. Video games represent one of the most exciting sources of stories and characters for film and television, but adapting them successfully requires a real understanding of the creativity and passion developers bring to their work."

Entertainment 360 has produced projects including Game of Thrones. The venture will also draw on Griffin’s recently launched indie game fund to identify promising games and creators early.