Halfbrick confirms layoffs as part of internal restructuring amid wider industry pressures

Australian studio Halfbrick has laid off an undisclosed number of staff as part of internal restructuring efforts, citing ongoing challenges across the games industry.

In a statement shared on LinkedIn, the Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride developer said it is making changes to its team structure, including role redundancies in Australia and the conclusion of a number of international engagements.

“This was not a decision we made lightly. Like many studios, we are navigating a challenging period for the games industry, and we've had to make some hard choices about how we move forward," Halfbrick wrote. “These changes are driven by organisational and strategic priorities, not individual performance."

The studio added: “To everyone impacted, thank you. Your work has mattered here, and we are better for having had the chance to work with you."

Industry pressures

Moreover, the studio shared that its immediate focus is on managing the transition with care, respect and appreciation for those leaving the company.

PocketGamer.biz has reached out to Halfbrick for further comment.