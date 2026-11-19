The deadline is being extended daily until the proposal is available in all EU languages.

The proposal targets dark patterns, misleading influencer marketing, addictive design and unfair personalisation.

Industry bodies have called the proposal "unworkable, unjustified and disproportionate".

The European Commission has opened feedback on its Digital Fairness Act proposal, giving the games industry until at least January 14th to have its say.

The feedback period runs from November 17th, 2026 to January 14th, 2027 at midnight Brussels time. However, the eight-week window is being extended daily until the proposal is available in all EU languages.

All feedback will be summarised and presented to the European Parliament and Council to feed into the legislative debate.

Submissions will be published online, and contributors need to register or log in. Under the Commission's feedback rules, spam, duplicate posts and off-topic comments will be removed.

Industry pushback

The proposal aims to tackle dark patterns, misleading influencer marketing, addictive design and 'unfair' personalisation. It also asks for sweeping changes to games for minors, including removing in-app purchases options and loot boxes. Last year's call for evidence drew 4,325 responses.

The proposal has drawn strong criticism from the games industry. Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen argued the DFA will harm consumers rather than protect them, saying its currency pricing rules would create "confusion, not clarity".

Video Games Europe and the European Games Developer Federation called the proposal "unworkable, unjustified and disproportionate", while UK trade body UKIE warned it could undermine parental choice and weaken the UK games industry.

You can submit feedback on the Digital Fairness Act proposal here.