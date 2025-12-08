Hot Five: Netflix to acquire Warner Bros, Google Play in-app purchases fall, and Kingshot surpasses $500m

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Google Play in-app purchases fall 29% in RPGs and 50% in casino games

The number of in-app purchases made on Google Play has decreased in 2025, down by 29% in RPGs and 50% in casino games, though just 1% overall.

According to AppMagic’s latest Monetisation Report, while Google Play declined the App Store grew by 5%, and revenue from direct-to-consumer and alternative payment methods grew by 46%.

2) Netflix set to acquire Warner Bros. in $82.7bn deal

In one of entertainment’s biggest acquisitions ever, Netflix has plans to acquire Warner Bros. in a deal worth $82.7 billion.

The deal will see Netflix buy Warner's film and television studios like HBO and HBO Max, franchises like Harry Potter and DC, and games studios like Rocksteady Studios, NetherRealm Studios, TT Games, Avalanche Software, and WB Games Montréal.

3) Kingshot catapults past $500m with nine months of consecutive growth

Century Games’ Kingshot has surpassed $500 million in gross player spending after nine consecutive months of revenue growth.

Player spending has been primarily driven by the US, with 42% of lifetime spending coming from the country. South Korea and Japan follow at 9% and 7% respectively.

4) Monopoly Go brings Harry Potter Magic to players in new limited-time event

Monopoly Go is set to collaborate with Harry Potter to bring a limited-time wizarding event to the game on December 10th.

Its story campaign will begin with Mr Monopoly visiting Platform Nine and Three Quarters, before exploring more locations, moments and characters from the Harry Potter IP.

5) Valorant Mobile is China’s most successful mobile launch of 2025 with 50m MAUs

Tencent’s latest financial report suggested Valorant Mobile has had the most successful launch of any mobile game in China this year.

This was on the basis that, after releasing on August 19th, the title had more daily active users and gross receipts in its first month than any other Chinese mobile launch of 2025.