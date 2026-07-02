How to make your ChinaJoy trip hassle-free

A practical guide containing genuinely helpful advice before you head off for ChinaJoy and Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai

Network with the biggest names in the Chinese games industry

Heading to ChinaJoy this month? Here are a few tips for international visitors on how to make your travel and Shanghai stay as seamless as possible.

ChinaJoy - where and when?

The world’s biggest games and digital entertainment expo, ChinaJoy, is held annually in Shanghai. This year’s installation takes place between July 31st to August 3rd at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Pudong.

We're delighted to be official strategic content partners for the event, hosting the second edition of Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th. It's an essential B2B games event serving as a soft landing and gateway to the Chinese games market.

International flights

Most overseas attendees arrive at Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG). You can compare flight costs using standard price comparison sites like Google Flights or Skyscanner.

Here’s a rough guideline on roundtrip flight costs (correct at the time of writing):

Los Angeles: from $940

London: from £600

Frankfurt: from €730

Singapore: from $310

Tokyo: from ¥68,000

Once in Shanghai, you can make your way around the city using the Metro. This is an accessible option which comes with the bonus of English signage. For shorter journeys, a Taxi trip usually costs around $5 to $10 - using DiDi or a similar app.

Visa guidelines for China

Visa requirements vary depending on your country of origin. The government offers multiple short-term travel options that don’t require a visa beforehand for many countries. We strongly advise you to check the latest updates on your government’s guidelines.

The following are the most applicable visa-free options for visitors travelling to China.

15 or 30-day visa-free entry: Citizens of specific countries can enter China without a visa and remain for 15 days for business, tourism, transit and visiting friends or relatives. UK citizens can stay up to 30 days without a visa for business or tourism via GOV.UK advice.

240-hour visa-free transit: 38 exit/entry ports in China offer this visa-free transit for foreign nationals from 55 countries. You must have a confirmed onward ticket to a third country or region within 10 days.

24-hour direct transit: visitors from all countries transiting through China to another country on an international plane, ship or train - and who will not stay in China for more than 24 hours - are exempt from a visa.

APEC Business Travel Card Holders: Overseas visitors holding a valid Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business travel card can enter China without a visa, as of May 2023. Check the back of your physical card or virtual card lists 'CHN'. You can stay up to 60 days per visit.

Visa-free travel requirements

Travelling visa-free to China still requires you to have a valid passport and proof of travel, including an onward or return ticket out of China. You may also be asked to provide an itinerary or schedule for your stay at immigration.

Lastly, foreign nationals must register their details with the local police within 24 hours of entering the country. This is usually done by your hotel. For Shanghai, online registration is allowed.

In case you do wish to apply for a visa, be aware that the average processing time is between four to seven business days. You can apply via a local Chinese embassy/consulate, or use a digital visa service.

Find the right hotel

In terms of choosing a hotel location, it makes sense to be near the SNIEC. Another option is to be close to a Metro-accessible area like Century Park, Lujiazui or Jing’an. Do note that these hotels tend to fill up quickly near the end of July.

Estimated hotel prices at the time of writing are:

Budget: from $30

Mid-range: from $60

High-end: from $180

For China-optimised price comparisons, use sites like Trip.com or Agoda.

Last-minute survival tips

Finally, a couple of helpful reminders to make your Shanghai week easier.

Remember that your native language - including English - is not widely spoken. Come prepared with a translation app of your choice. Microsoft Translator, Baidu Translate and Papago (doesn’t require VPN) are some options.

Install VPN before arrival if you need access to Gmail, chat apps or social media.

Most international payment cards work at hotels and major shops. Alipay and WeChat Pay are the dominant payment apps used natively.

Shanghai will be hot and humid in July and August - bring a light wardrobe and stay hydrated.

Even if planning last-minute, your trip can be thoroughly enjoyable with the right preparations. Be flexible, stay updated on your visa status, pack smart, and enjoy diving into the heart of Asia’s game sector.

Don’t forget to book your PG Connects Summit Shanghai ticket today.