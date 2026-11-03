HoYoverse's Petit Planet sets December 4th release date

Players can collect more than 1,000 clothing and furniture items.

The game features planet building, exploration, minigames, auctions and social activities.

HoYoverse has started pre-registration events ahead of launch.

Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail developer HoYoverse has confirmed that its life simulation game Petit Planet will launch globally on December 4th 2026 for PC, iOS and Android.

The release date was announced during a pre-launch broadcast, which also introduced the game's Neighbor characters, core gameplay systems and launch events.

The game will support cross-platform progression between PC and mobile, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version planned for 2027.

Building a planet

In Petit Planet, you take on the role of a Planet Tender and grow your own world by planting a Luca Seed that develops into a Luca Arbor.

As your planet grows, its landscape, seasons and ecosystem change. You can also collect more than 1,000 clothing and furniture items through in-game activities.

The game features characters known as Neighbours, each with their own stories. You can also sail across the Starsea to explore islets, take part in minigames and auctions at the Galactic Bazaar, and share your creations with other players.

Ahead of launch, HoYoverse is running a pre-registration lucky draw offering physical prizes and outfit sets. A separate team-up event rewards groups of three players who complete pre-registration with a special outfit for each member.

The first Petit Planet Seasonal Creation Event will also begin on launch day, allowing players to share their creations for in-game rewards and official merchandise.