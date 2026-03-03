Hypixel Studios and CurseForge launch $100,000 modding contest for Hytale creators

65 winners will be selected across WorldGen V2, NPCs and Experiences.

Community voting will distribute an additional $10,000 to five fan selected favourites.

Three Mid Contest Drops will reward 30 creators with $300 each.

Hypixel Studios' sandbox RPG Hytale and CurseForge have launched a $100,000 modding contest aimed at expanding the game’s growing creator ecosystem.

The Hytale New Worlds Modding Contest will award 65 winners across three main categories, alongside additional community and mid contest prizes. Each core category, WorldGen V2, NPCs and Experiences, features $27,000 in prizes.

First-place winners in each category will receive $10,000, followed by $7,500 for second place, $2,500 for third, and $1,000 for placements from fourth to tenth.

Beyond the core prizes, five Community Favorites will each receive $2,000 following a player vote, distributing an additional $10,000. Three surprise Mid Contest Drops will also reward 30 creators with $300 each, adding $9,000 more to the total pool.

Community momentum

Since entering Early Access on January 13, 2026, Hypixel Studios claimed Hytale has surpassed 20 million mod downloads on CurseForge, with more than 5,000 mods created to date.

The contest is designed to build on that momentum by encouraging creators to develop new generated worlds, dynamic NPCs and entirely new gameplay experiences, including adventure maps, minigames and multiplayer modes.

"Games thrive long-term because of their communities, and Hytale's creators have already shown us that since launching into Early Access," said Hypixel Studios CEO Simon Collins-Laflamme.

“Hypixel Studios is putting $100,000 behind this contest as a first step toward something much bigger to recognise and reward the people shaping Hytale's future. I can't wait to see what comes out of it and to meet some of the creators along the way!"