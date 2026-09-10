Invest Qatar on the country’s gaming ambitions, attracting global studios and developing local talent

Qatar wants to build a globally connected games ecosystem spanning development, publishing and digital content.

The country is positioning itself as a gateway for companies looking to access the wider Middle East market.

More than 6,000 applications have been submitted to the Startup Qatar Investment Program from around the world.

Game development is becoming an increasingly important part of Qatar’s plans to diversify its digital economy. But the country is still building the ecosystem needed to turn that ambition into a major gaming hub.

That’s the challenge Invest Qatar is looking to address as it positions the country as a gateway to the wider Middle East market, with a focus on attracting international developers and publishers while helping local studios and talent grow.

We spoke to Invest Qatar investment development manager Mohammed Al Mulla about Qatar’s gaming strategy, what it offers international companies, how it plans to support homegrown studios and what success could look like for the country’s games industry by 2030.

PocketGamer.biz: What is Qatar’s national gaming strategy, and what specific targets or commitments does it include?

Mohammed Al Mulla: Qatar’s national approach to the game dev industry focuses on building a dynamic, globally connected ecosystem that supports game development, publishing, and digital content, while positioning the country as a gateway to the wider Middle East market.

Invest Qatar at Gamescom 2026

This includes strong support for innovation and technology, international partnerships and long-term commitments.

We support companies looking to establish or expand in Qatar by connecting them with the right stakeholders and available support, while continuing to develop initiatives specifically aimed at attracting established game developers and publishers.

What makes Qatar an attractive place for international game developers and publishers, and what incentives or opportunities are available to companies looking to set up there?

Qatar’s proposition for international game developers and publishers goes beyond financial incentives. We are focused on building an ecosystem where established gaming companies can create a meaningful and long-term presence through development, publishing, regional operations and talent development.

“The Startup Qatar Investment Program has already attracted more than 6,000 applications from around the world.” Mohammed Al Mulla

Qatar also offers a business-friendly environment, strong digital infrastructure and access to a young and digitally engaged regional market, supported by an ecosystem of technology partners, investors, universities and government entities.

We are already seeing this ecosystem grow through partnerships such as Invest Qatar’s collaboration with Tencent’s Level Infinite, alongside initiatives by Media City Qatar and the growth of local game development studios.

What does Qatar look for when deciding which global companies to support? Are there specific criteria that developers or publishers must meet to qualify for incentives?

When looking at international gaming companies, we focus on projects and talent that bring genuine value to Qatar’s ecosystem, contribute to economic diversification and strengthen local capabilities. Innovation, high-growth potential, knowledge transfer and the ability to create meaningful opportunities for talent are all important considerations.

Qatar also offers accessible pathways for innovative companies through initiatives such as Startup Qatar, which connects startups with funding and support programmes.

The Startup Qatar Investment Program has already attracted more than 6,000 applications from around the world, demonstrating both the scale of international interest and Qatar’s commitment to supporting high-potential businesses.

Qatar has its own local studios and publishers. What support is available for those looking to grow from within Qatar into the wider Middle East and international markets?

Qatar provides homegrown studios and publishers with an ecosystem designed to help them scale beyond the local market and reach regional and international audiences.

“We see the growth of gaming across Saudi Arabia and the UAE as positive for the region as a whole, and Qatar brings its own distinct proposition to that momentum.” Mohammed Al Mulla

Through Media City Qatar, companies can access licensing, infrastructure and industry development support, while Invest Qatar helps connect businesses with strategic partners, opportunities and relevant incentives.

Qatar’s strong digital infrastructure and global connectivity also provide local developers with a platform to create original IP, develop culturally relevant content and tap into the wider Middle Eastern market. We also offer them a platform like Gamescom to showcase themselves and connect with global funds, developers and publishers.

In terms of gaming ambitions in MENA, Qatar is competing with established hubs such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. What would you say is Qatar’s biggest advantage over these markets?

We see the growth of gaming across Saudi Arabia and the UAE as positive for the region as a whole, and Qatar brings its own distinct proposition to that momentum. Our advantage lies in being a highly connected, agile market where companies can access an integrated ecosystem, strong government support and competitive incentives, while using Qatar as a gateway to the wider Middle East.

A key part of our agenda is also talent, with a strong focus on attracting, developing and retaining a sustainable pool of gaming talent in Qatar that can support the industry’s long-term growth.

How do you see the gaming investment landscape in MENA evolving, and what role does Qatar want to play in attracting more investment into the region’s games industry?

The gaming investment landscape in MENA is evolving rapidly, driven by a young, digitally engaged population, strong government investment and growing demand for locally relevant content.

The Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing gaming market globally, with a projected CAGR of 12.9%, creating significant opportunities for developers, publishers and investors.

Qatar wants to contribute to this regional momentum by serving as a strategic gateway for companies looking to access and grow across MENA.

What does success look like for Qatar's gaming industry by 2030 and what is the biggest challenge Qatar needs to overcome to achieve that ambition?

By 2030, success for Qatar’s gaming industry would mean having a sustainable ecosystem that attracts international developers and publishers while enabling local studios and talent to grow and compete globally.

The games industry is constantly evolving with new technologies and platforms, requiring markets to remain flexible and adapt quickly. For Qatar, we see this less as a challenge and more as an opportunity. The country already has a future-ready, world-class digital infrastructure, a strong innovation ecosystem and the agility to respond to emerging trends.

The focus is therefore on continuing to evolve alongside the industry, embracing new technologies and ensuring that our ecosystem remains competitive, relevant and attractive to gaming companies and talent globally.

Pocket Gamer Connects regularly hosts conferences across the Middle East. Next up we're heading to PGC Jordan on November 7th and 8th.