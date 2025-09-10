Jam City launches WikiGameJam to create games inspired by Wikipedia

Hackathon unites developers, designers, and Wikipedia enthusiasts.

Mobile games developer Jam City has launched a WikiGameJam to create original games inspired by and powered through the online encyclopedia.

It will see creators develop projects ranging from Wikipedia edit-feed browser games to Wikidata-powered trivia apps, showcasing how open access and game development can create innovative and playful experiences.

Empowering the next generation

“At Jam City, we believe in the transformative power of play,” said Jam City CEO and co-founder Josh Yguado.

“Through this initiative, we’re proud to partner with open-knowledge platforms like Wikipedia to empower the next generation of creators–using games to foster education, creativity, and build a more curious future.”

WikiHaus co-founder Jennifer 8. Lee commented: “WikiGameJam is about more than making games - it’s about building a community of curious, creative minds who can take the knowledge freely available on Wikipedia and turn it into something joyful and interactive.”