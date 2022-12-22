MWM hires Charles Jacquet as Chief Revenue Officer

Mobile app development studio and publisher, MWM, today announced the addition of Charles Jacquet to the team as Chief Revenue Officer. Jacquet brings more than 15 years experience in the industry, having started his career founding Osmose Entertainment and most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Paris-based mobile game developer Pretty Simple, the studio behind the free-to-play detective game, Criminal Case, which has been downloaded over 500 million times. Now, he will take on a similar role with new challenges at MWM as he shifts from mobile gaming to creative apps.

After becoming a successful entrepreneur in his own real-money gaming company, Jacquet joined Pretty Simple as a Monetisation Manager in 2013. During his time there, he oversaw a wide range of projects that directly contributed to the game roadmap, performance and mobile launch, including implementing the monetisation strategy for Criminal Case, leading him to be promoted to Monetisation Director.

Over the past decade, Jacquet continued to build Pretty Simple’s team to define, drive and scale up all activities related to publishing, advertising and in-app monetization, user acquisition and data analysis. Jacquet has a proven track record of driving revenue growth by supporting projects - big and small - from creation to operation.

“MWM has an inspiring growth mindset that’s allowed its talented team to successfully create and publish a large portfolio of technically impressive applications,” says Jacquet. “I’m excited to join the team at MWM and looking forward to continuing to scale its growth and inspire our end users.”

"With the upcoming expansion of our app portfolio through internal development and our publishing unit, Charles Jacquet is an imperative addition to the MWM family,” said Jean-Baptiste Hironde, Founder and CEO of MWM. “With his first class experience, he will ensure the continuation of the high quality and integrity of each of our current and upcoming apps UA and Monetisation channels. His vision of company growth aligns with the core values of MWM, we are very excited to launch new initiatives that will take the industry by storm in the very near future."

Founded in 2012, MWM has worked extensively with companies such as Google and Apple to heighten the visibility of its cutting-edge apps in music, photography, video editing and digital art. To date, the company has launched more than 50 apps across 180 countries, with more than 500 million users across the globe. MWM’s roster of award-winning apps includes Edjing Mix, Beat Maker Pro, Color Pop and more. MWM’s US Publishing offerings are now available to developers.