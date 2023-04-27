Job News

My.Games appoints Eugenio Vitale as director of Premium Games Division

Dmitriy Byshonkov has also been promoted to the role of senior business development manager

My.Games appoints Eugenio Vitale as director of Premium Games Division
By , Staff Writer

Dutch developer and publisher My.Games has announced the appointment of Eugenio Vitale to the role of Director of Premium Games division.

Vitale brings more than 25 years of experience in direct development and publishing across disruptive technology and AAA development. Most recently, Vitale held the role of director of product and technology at Plaion, where he worked with both internal studios and external partners on titles such as Dead Island, Saints Row, and Warhammer 40K. Prior to this, he held the position of head of studio at Deep Silver Dambusters Studios and indie studios Tragnarion Studios and Dawn Interactive, as well as product lead and senior producer at Ubisoft.

The future of My.Games

“I'm honoured and excited to join My.Games as the Director of the Premium Games Division,” said Vitale. “With the company's versatile expertise, proven success in free-to-play games like Warface, and experience in experimenting with premium products like Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread, My.Games is well-positioned to deliver versatile gaming experiences to people across the globe, diversify its portfolio, and unlock new markets.

“With more than a billion registered users globally, iconic titles, and an incredibly talented studio team, I am confident that My.Games will continue to thrive and succeed in the gaming industry”.

Vitale’s appointment represents a the ongoing trend of mobile gaming attracting talent from the wider gaming industry. Vitale has experience working on just one mobile game, Map My Mind, in contrast to numerous acclaimed AAA titles for console and PC. As such, his experience could prove vital as My.Games continues to accelerate its growth, placing it on the forefront of the mobile industry as hardcore gamers increasingly take note of what the platform has to offer.

Alongside Vitale’s appointment, My.Games head of global business development Dmitriy Byshonkov has been promoted to the role of senior business development manager. In addition to his role at My.Games, Byshnokov also founded industry newsletter GameDev Reports.

Last week, My.Games announced a new partnership with Amazon and Google.

 


Tags:
Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

Related Articles

Job News Oct 11th, 2021

My.Games appoints Philippe Sauze as Head of Europe operations

News Apr 25th, 2023

Netflix Games Studios looking to expand with new hires

News Apr 20th, 2023

My.Games to partner with Amazon and Google for Game Drive Program

News Apr 12th, 2023

My.Games’ War Robots hits $750m milestone on its ninth anniversary

News Mar 29th, 2023

My.Games’ Left to Survive hits 60 million players worldwide