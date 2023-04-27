My.Games appoints Eugenio Vitale as director of Premium Games Division

Dutch developer and publisher My.Games has announced the appointment of Eugenio Vitale to the role of Director of Premium Games division.

Vitale brings more than 25 years of experience in direct development and publishing across disruptive technology and AAA development. Most recently, Vitale held the role of director of product and technology at Plaion, where he worked with both internal studios and external partners on titles such as Dead Island, Saints Row, and Warhammer 40K. Prior to this, he held the position of head of studio at Deep Silver Dambusters Studios and indie studios Tragnarion Studios and Dawn Interactive, as well as product lead and senior producer at Ubisoft.

The future of My.Games

“I'm honoured and excited to join My.Games as the Director of the Premium Games Division,” said Vitale. “With the company's versatile expertise, proven success in free-to-play games like Warface, and experience in experimenting with premium products like Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread, My.Games is well-positioned to deliver versatile gaming experiences to people across the globe, diversify its portfolio, and unlock new markets.

“With more than a billion registered users globally, iconic titles, and an incredibly talented studio team, I am confident that My.Games will continue to thrive and succeed in the gaming industry”.

Vitale’s appointment represents a the ongoing trend of mobile gaming attracting talent from the wider gaming industry. Vitale has experience working on just one mobile game, Map My Mind, in contrast to numerous acclaimed AAA titles for console and PC. As such, his experience could prove vital as My.Games continues to accelerate its growth, placing it on the forefront of the mobile industry as hardcore gamers increasingly take note of what the platform has to offer.

Alongside Vitale’s appointment, My.Games head of global business development Dmitriy Byshonkov has been promoted to the role of senior business development manager. In addition to his role at My.Games, Byshnokov also founded industry newsletter GameDev Reports.

Last week, My.Games announced a new partnership with Amazon and Google.