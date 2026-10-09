Kakao Games partners with Abu Dhabi to expand across MENA

ADIO will connect Kakao Games with Abu Dhabi’s gaming and technology ecosystem.

The partnership was announced at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Seoul.

Separately, Kakao Games plans to acquire a 39.56% stake in Me2on for $71.5m.

Kakao Games has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to explore opportunities to expand its publishing, localisation and live operations across the Middle East and other international markets.

The agreement was formalised at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Seoul as part of an economic delegation visit involving 88 public and private sector organisations from Abu Dhabi.

The programme brought together more than 400 government officials, investors and business leaders from Abu Dhabi and South Korea.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will explore opportunities to support Kakao Games' expansion into the Middle East.

Regional expansion

Areas of potential collaboration include publishing, localisation and live operations, alongside connections to the emirate’s gaming, creative and technology sectors.

The partnership forms part of three agreements announced by ADIO at the forum, covering investment, financial innovation, gaming and advanced technology.

Abu Dhabi Chamber said the number of Korean companies registered as members increased by 5.9% in 2025 compared with 2024, while member companies with Korean partners grew by 9.2%.

The deal comes during a busy 2026 for Kakao Games. The company has also announced plans to acquire a 39.56% stake in South Korean gaming company Me2on for $71.5 million after shutting down its Eversoul game.