King signs collective agreement after workers threaten strike

The deal follows more than a year of negotiations and a threatened strike.

The strike notice issued by the unions has been withdrawn.

The agreement will give employees greater influence and information around workplace changes.

Candy Crush developer King has signed a collective bargaining agreement with Swedish unions Engineers of Sweden and Unionen after employees threatened to strike over stalled negotiations.

The strike was due to begin on September 25th, 2026, following talks that had been ongoing since May 2025. The strike notice has now been withdrawn.

“This is a great victory for the members of King," said Unionen head of negotiations Martin Wästfelt in a statement. “For a long time they have stood firm on the demand for a collective agreement and refused to give up even though the road to get here has been both long and challenging.

“When people organise, stick together and stand up for their conditions, they can bring about real change. The collective agreement is clear proof of that."

New protections

The agreement gives Engineers of Sweden employees greater opportunities to influence their work situation and receive information in good time about workplace changes, including reorganisations and layoffs.

Engineers of Sweden currently represent around 100 employees across King's Malmö and Stockholm offices, which employ around 500 people in total, according to Game Developer.

The agreement between King, Unionen and Engineers of Sweden will enter into force on April 1st, 2027, with King covered by the IT agreement..

King operates in Sweden through Midasplayer AB, with offices in Stockholm and Malmö. The company has been part of Microsoft since its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft’s Swedish operations are covered by collective bargaining agreements.