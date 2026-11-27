Melon Sandbox has paid creators $1.37m between January and November 2026.

This is up from $677,000 over the same period last year.

A total of 426 creators across 51 countries revived payouts through October 2026.

Mobile user-generated content platform Melon Sandbox has paid creators $1.37 million between January and November 2026, which is up 102% year-over-year.

Formerly known as Melon Playground and published by PlayDucky, the platform recorded its biggest month for creator payouts in October, reaching $158,000.

The platform also doubled the number of paying players in 2026, while its in-app revenue grew 3.1 times and its monthly player base increased 93% to 25 million.

Melon Sandbox allows players to create maps and worlds using in-game tools before publishing and monetising their content through its workshop. In the first half of 2026, player-created content was downloaded 55 million times, up 2.5 times compared to the same period of last year.

Creator growth

Through October 2026, 426 creators across 51 countries had received payments compared to 360 in the whole year of 2025. Of those who were paid this year, 177 received their first payout, while 153 earned more than $1000 and 27 earned more than $10,000. The platform’s highest-earning creator made $111,000 in 10 months.

The workshop surpassed 100,000 pieces of content in October and sees between 5000 and 6000 submissions each day. The company said all submissions are reviewed by human moderators before publication, with AI used to assist with coding, bug detection and analysis of platform activity.

Average daily players rose from 1.7 million in January 2025 to 3.3 million in August 2026, reaching a new record of 4.4 million on October 24th. The US and Canada account for a combined 22% of its audience, followed by Southeast Asia at 20% and Latin America at 14%.

“Launching a game used to take a studio, a budget and a publisher,” said PlayDucky co-founder Ivan Fedyanin. “On Melon, a creator gets distribution and monetisation from the first release, and our revenue grows together with their earnings.

“Next year we expect UGC platforms to become one of the main ways into the games industry, and we’ll keep investing in multiplayer, in-game sales and tools that help beginners publish their first work, so that more creators can start earning.”