Mistplay launches Audience Network for rewarded advertising following acquisitions

LoyaltyPlay integration aims to improve retention and player engagement.

Mistplay Audience Network to debut at MAU Vegas 2026.

Mistplay has launched a new rewarded advertising platform named the Mistplay Audience Network to expand its offerings across the mobile ecosystem.

The company said the network combines its existing owned-and-operated inventory with assets gained through the acquisitions of Connected Rewards, formerly part of Mobivity, and MyChips from Majid Al Futtaim.

Integrated under Mistplay’s LoyaltyPlay platform, the new offering gives gaming advertisers access to active users across apps spanning finance, shopping, fuel, convenience and restaurant sectors across North America, Europe and Asia.

Mistplay plans to officially debut the Audience Network at the MAU Vegas 2026 event taking place from May 19th to 21st.

Strategic move

The company said the Audience Network is aimed at helping publishers improve engagement, retention and lifetime value by integrating rewarded gameplay and in-app activities tied to real-world rewards.

"We've spent the last decade building Mistplay with a clear intention: to create a rewarded ecosystem that works for everyone," said Mistplay CEO Tricia Han.

“This isn't about following a trend, it's about applying years of insight from advertisers and partners to build something more scalable, more effective, and more balanced. Bringing these all together allows us to deliver stronger outcomes across the platform."

Mistplay chief commercial officer Aaron Thandi commented: "This wasn't two deals. It was two pieces of a strategy we've been building toward for years. We've taken a patient, deliberate approach.

“From launching LoyaltyPlay to acquiring Connected Rewards and MyChips, each step has been focused on expanding what rewarded advertising can do. The Mistplay Audience Network is the result, a unified system built for scale and simpler advertiser access."