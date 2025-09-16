NetEase Games launches Dunk City Dynasty Global Championship 2025

Open Qualifiers are live until October 5th, leading into the Regional Finals.

The tournament structure spans three stages: Open Qualifiers, Regional Finals, and the Global Championship Finals.

Only 10 teams will make it to Shanghai to fight for glory in the Global Championship Finals.

NetEase Games has launched its Dunk City Dynasty Global Championship 2025 for the NBA and NBPA licensed 3v3 streetball mobile game.

Top teams worldwide will compete across three stages for a spot in the $100,000 offline finals in Shanghai this November.

The Global Championship will cover seven regions from Europe, North America, Latin America, Mainland China, Taiwan/Hong Kong/Macau, the Philippines, and Southeast Asia (excluding the Philippines).

Open qualifiers run until October 5th across all seven regions, with successful teams advancing to the regional finals on October 11th to 12th for a chance to reach the offline global championship finals.

Tournament stages

The tournament unfolds in three stages: first, Regional Open Qualifiers, where registered teams face off in eight-group brackets, with the top team from each group advancing.

These eight teams then clash in the Regional Finals, with the strongest from each region earning a coveted spot in the offline finals, though the number of slots per region may vary.

Ultimately, 10 teams will advance to the Global Championship Finals in Shanghai, China, where they will compete for the $100,000 prize pool.

The Dunk City Dynasty Global Championship announcement comes on the heels of Season 3, which introduced major NBA collaborations headlined by ambassador Dwyane Wade.

As an officially licensed NBA street basketball mobile game, Dunk City Dynasty blends fast-paced 11-point matches, 5v5 full-court play with customisation options.