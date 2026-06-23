Neverness to Everness steers towards $50m in two months on mobile

Neverness to Everness has made $42.1 million on mobile.

After two months, Japan has established itself as the most lucrative market while China leads installs.

Supernatural RPG Neverness to Everness is approaching $50 million in mobile player spending two months on from release.

Hotta Studio’s open-world game released in China on April 23rd, 2026 and rolled out globally days later. To date, players worldwide have spent $42.1m in-game between Google Play and the App Store.

According to AppMagic estimates, Japan has been the biggest spender thus far with an $18.3m contribution, equivalent to 44% of global earnings. China ranks second at $11.5m or 27% but continues to lead downloads after its early start.

Total spending is likely higher when including Neverness to Everness’ PS5 and PC versions, as well as its web shop.

Spending spikes

During its exclusivity to China, Neverness to Everness generated $449,000 on launch day and saw an early first peak on day two at $685,000. Daily spend began to decline before boosting with the global rollout on April 29th, reaching a record at the time of $730,000.

Since then, spending has spiked and fallen numerous times as is often seen with gachas. The game surpassed $1m in daily spend for the first time on May 7th and later hit its current daily record on June 3rd, making $2m as the version 1.1 update rolled out globally.

This introduced two new gacha characters, Lacrimosa and Chaos, as well as the new location Sunward Island and the latest update to the story.

Limited-time events like underground racing, a baking event and a collaboration with Porsche also released with the update, appearing to have sustained interest and spending over the following days. The update marks the only time to date where Neverness to Everness has made over $1m for five consecutive days.

Despite setting some records in its second month, overall the period made $19.2m, down 16% from the $22.9m earned on mobile in month one.

Since launch, the anime-style title has offered various types of content for players to engage in, whether that’s driving from landmark to landmark around the city of Hethereau, investigating unnatural anomalies, battling as colourful characters or even being cheered on by an otter.

Details on the version 1.2 update are expected on June 27th.

Hotta Studio is a subsidiary of Perfect World based in Suzhou, China. Pocket Gamer Connects will be returning to the country with PGC Summit Shanghai on July 29th.

Check out more news on Neverness to Everness on our sister-site PocketGamer.com.