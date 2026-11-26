PG Connects London is always our biggest and most popular conference of the year.

Co-Dev Summit explores how leading companies are building, managing and scaling external development strategies

Tickets are on sale now, with Mid Term prices starting at just £276.

PG Connects London is always our biggest and most popular conference of the year. In 2026, we welcomed c. 3,000 attendees from 1,600 companies across 60 countries.

Returning to Central London's The Brewery on January 18th and 19th, 2027, we’re improving on an already unmissable games industry offering, with two packed days to network, discover, pitch, deal and learn from 290 of the world’s leading voices.

As well as the 24-track seminar schedule and returning fringe events such as Investor Connector, Publisher Speedmatch and the Mobile, and PC +Console Big Indie Pitches as part of the main event, we'll bring you five partner events!

All five will be held at the nearby Barbican Centre, one of the UK’s leading arts and performance venues. Your PG Connects London ticket grants you access to all this amazing content for one entry price.

Co-Dev Summit

A new half-day summit at PGC London in the morning of Tuesday, January 19th that brings together publishers, developers, outsourcing partners and technology providers to explore how leading companies are building, managing and scaling external development strategies.

From co-development and outsourcing to art, engineering, QA and specialist services, the sessions will examine how external partners can become a genuine extension of internal teams.

Expect practical insights into building successful partnerships, managing quality and communication across distributed teams, navigating IP and production risk, and getting the most strategic value from external development.

Whether you are looking to scale production, access specialist expertise or rethink your existing partner ecosystem, this summit will explore what effective external development looks like today and where it is heading next.

Book now and save

PG Connects London tickets are on sale now, with Mid Term prices starting at just £276- and every purchase gets you into PG Connects London and Co-Dev Summit - as well as the AI Gamechangers Summit, Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit, PC Connects, and Apps Business Summit - at no extra cost.