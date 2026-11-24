More than 3,000 attendees from 70+ countries

An audience of 70% game makers – 50% being C-level leaders

Mid Term prices start at just £276

In the New Year, more than 3,000 attendees from 70+ countries are expected to gather in the UK to Connect and do business at PG Connects London. Our flagship event of the year returns on January 18th and 19th, 2027 with an audience comprising nearly 70% game makers – more than half being C-level leaders. It's a veritable must-meet roster of key decision makers.

Just some of the companies already confirmed to attend in 2027 include BBC, Blizzard Entertainment, Electronic Arts, Games Workshop, Google, ITV, LEGO, Meta, Pokemon, Snap, Square Enix, Tiktok, Unity, Warhammer, and many more.

You can see the full list of this year's attendees to get an idea of the kind of companies you could meet. Below, you’ll find the first companies you could meet in London on January 18th and 19th, 2027 with more signing up daily. We’ll update this list as the event approaches, so bookmark it and check back often.

1-9

10six Games

2.5 Gamers

2Checkout

2P Games

4dev.com

8Great Games

A

Aaron Hawke Games

Absolute A

Ace High Sports

AD8 Pop

AdAction

Adikteev

Adjust

AdSurge

Agave Games

Agnitio Capital

AI Guys

Aimachi

Aktas Law Firm

Alhemija Games

Alibi Games

All Aces Games

Almedia

Anville Studios

ApexFlow

Appcharge

AppFollow

AppLovin

Arcadia Gaming Partners

Aream

Arkey Tournament

Arm

Art Services Modma Studios

Artifex Mundi

Atra

Attach Media Partners

Aurora

Avow

B

Bad Sector

Bark Button

Baygamer Oyun Teknoloji̇leri̇ Anoni̇m Şi̇rketi̇

BBC

BBC Studios

Behold Ventures

Bell Statistics

Bezi

Bidease

Bigpoint

Blizzard Entertainment

BMG

Breaking Change

C

Calibrate Creative

Century Games

Chaos Clinic

Cherry Pick

Clearhop

Click Digital Law

CM Games

Colossal Order

Com2uS Europe

Corbomite Games

Crackle

Crazy Games

Croak & Dagger Games

CrossBorderWorks Consulting & Advising

Crossover Technologies

Curve Games

D

DaveTech

Daymu Games

Dear Villagers

Defend Nature Interactive

DevGAMM

DevOps Studio

Digital Bandidos

DigitalDevConnect

Digitoy Interaktif Teknolojileri

Dream Relic

Dreamloop Games

E

Electronic Arts

Emhance

Escape Studios

Exient

Exmox

Exobyte

Extra Dimension Games

F

Facepunch Studios

Fanatee

Fanattic Games

FastSpring

Felix Wilson Music

Fieldwork Games

Firebrand Games

Formation Games Studio

Frima

FRVR

Full Battery Games

Funcell Games

Fundamental Games

FunPlus

FuturLab

FXFX Studios

G

GabeDesign

Galatico Studios

Gambrinous

Game Doctor

Game Garage

GameBiz Heroes

GamEmpires

Games Tree

Game Studio Training

Games Workshop

Games.Partners

gamesconsulting.net

GamingOps

Gaminho

Gamitron Games

Garia Games

Gasket Games

Geode

Geogrify

Google

Gportal - Ociris

Gram Games

H

Hairy Moose

Half Moon Studios

Harbottle & Lewis

Helpshift

Heracles Capital

Heroic Labs

Heron Games

Herzog Fox & Neeman

Highcore

Hipster Studios

Hiro Capital

Hubapps

Hyper Hippo Entertainment

I

IADT Dublin

Illumin

Impact Unified

Impulse Media Hub

InMobi

InnoGames

Insider Gaming

Intent IQ

Interactive Studio Management

Interior Night

Internet Matters

ITC Jordan

ITV Studios

J

Jagex

Jeco

JustPlay

Justtrack

K

Kashkick

Kazimi

Keewano

Kevin Toms Studio

Keywords

Kimchi Soup Studios

Kinetic Publishing

Komet X-Perience

Krafton Europe

Kritiq

L

Lab42 Games

Laced

Lava Lantern Studios

Lead Out Games

Lee & Thompson

LEGO Digital Play

LEGO: Batman

Lessmore

Leus Capital

Lil Chill

Little Big Society

Logic Loft Games

London & Partners

Longhorn Games

LoopMe

Ludia

Lvl Up Monetization

M

M21 Avocats

Mad Data Games

Magic Shop Games

Magicave

Maintain Altitude

Marion Balinoff Consulting

Maskwa Games

Massive Damage Games

Mattel

MBC Game Studio

Mediacube

MeshyAI

Meta

Metaplay

Miam! Animation

Miniclip

Minijuegos

Mistplay

MiTale

Mobile Dev Memo

Mobile Game Doctor

Moon Active

Moonee

Moore Games

N

Navatron Limited

Nex

Nexxen International

NGA

Niddrie Works

Nitro Games

Noceanous

Nomad Games

Norwich University of the Arts

Nvizzio Creations

O

Odeeo

Offroad Games

One More Game studios

Opus Artz

Outplay Entertainment

Oxylabs

P

Palladio AI

Pantaloon

Papaya Gaming

Payoneer

Peerplay

Persona.ly

Pikoya

Play Ventures

Playdigious

Playjoy

Playkot

Playstack

PlaytestCloud

Plug in Digital

PocketGamer.biz

PocketGamer.com

Pokemon

Pollen Capital

Potions! Studios

Prime Insights

Prodege

Psytec Games

Q

QS Games

Quantic Lab

Quartsoft

R

Ray Mobile Games

Raz Games

Redhill Games

Redly Games

Risho Games

Roblox

Robot Squid

Room 8 Group

RSM UK

Rzain consulting

RZR

S

S2 Games

Sciplay

Secret Sauce

SetJetters

Signum Growth Capital

Simplygon

Sistersoundfr

Skybound

Smart Project

Snackbox Games

Snap

Space Lion Studios

Spyke Games

Square Enix

Starbreeze Entertainment

Starlight Games

Start.io

Starti

Steel Media

Stick Sports

Stillfront

Stillfront Supremacy

StoryToys

Strand Magazine

Subtus Studios

Sumo Digital

Superbloom

Supercell

SuperScale

SYN-FX LP

T

Tactical Grace

Tapclap

TapCraft

TapResearch

Tatem Games

Team17

Tebex

Tech Tree Games

TeDa Connect

Teknopilot

Terminal Rush Studios

The Gambit Foundry

The Games Angels

The Pokemon Company

Thinking AI

Tiktok

TMG Technologies

Tornado Bear

Trofeo

Two & Half Gamers

Tycoon Publishing

U

UAB Edukacinės Sistemos

Ukie

Unico Studio

Unity

Universally Speaking

University of York

Untitled Advertising Lab

V

Vayvan

Velo Partners

Velocity

VexxusArts

Void Interactive

Vrilgamestudio

W

Walking Coffee

Wargaming

Warhammer

Webtouch Media

Whalo Games

Whatnot Games

Wildblood Studio

Wildlife Studios

X

Xiaomi

Xsolla

Y

Yango Ads

Yellow Bird Games

Yogscast Games

Yousician Germany

Z

Z2A Saturn Global

Zaibatsu Interactive

Zero Fraction Studios

Zero One

Zoo55

About PG Connects London

The leading games industry conference series, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London on January 18th and 19th, 2027. Some 3,000 attendees from the games industry will gather at The Brewery and Barbican Centre for two days to network, discover, pitch, deal and learn from 300+ of the world’s leading voices.

The event covers mobile, PC, console, AI, HTML5, cross-media and apps through the inclusion of partner events such as PC Connects, AI Gamechangers Summit, Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit, Co-Dev Summit and Apps Business Summit (partner events remain fully accessible with a PGC ticket), and more topics across 30+ unmissable conference tracks.

Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and much more. Plus, there will be all the usual fringe events during and post-conference designed to foster great networking and inspire new business opportunities, and a careers zone dedicated to those seeking their next step.

London is where games business gets done – always our biggest and most popular conference, and the new additions for this edition will significantly elevate an already unmissable games industry offering.

Book now and save

Tickets are on sale now, with Mid Term prices starting at just £276 and savings of up to £100.