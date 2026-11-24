Who will you meet at PG Connects London 2027?
- More than 3,000 attendees from 70+ countries
- An audience of 70% game makers – 50% being C-level leaders
- Mid Term prices start at just £276
In the New Year, more than 3,000 attendees from 70+ countries are expected to gather in the UK to Connect and do business at PG Connects London. Our flagship event of the year returns on January 18th and 19th, 2027 with an audience comprising nearly 70% game makers – more than half being C-level leaders. It's a veritable must-meet roster of key decision makers.
Just some of the companies already confirmed to attend in 2027 include BBC, Blizzard Entertainment, Electronic Arts, Games Workshop, Google, ITV, LEGO, Meta, Pokemon, Snap, Square Enix, Tiktok, Unity, Warhammer, and many more.
You can see the full list of this year's attendees to get an idea of the kind of companies you could meet. Below, you’ll find the first companies you could meet in London on January 18th and 19th, 2027 with more signing up daily. We’ll update this list as the event approaches, so bookmark it and check back often.
1-9
- 10six Games
- 2.5 Gamers
- 2Checkout
- 2P Games
- 4dev.com
- 8Great Games
A
- Aaron Hawke Games
- Absolute A
- Ace High Sports
- AD8 Pop
- AdAction
- Adikteev
- Adjust
- AdSurge
- Agave Games
- Agnitio Capital
- AI Guys
- Aimachi
- Aktas Law Firm
- Alhemija Games
- Alibi Games
- All Aces Games
- Almedia
- Anville Studios
- ApexFlow
- Appcharge
- AppFollow
- AppLovin
- Arcadia Gaming Partners
- Aream
- Arkey Tournament
- Arm
- Art Services Modma Studios
- Artifex Mundi
- Atra
- Attach Media Partners
- Aurora
- Avow
B
- Bad Sector
- Bark Button
- Baygamer Oyun Teknoloji̇leri̇ Anoni̇m Şi̇rketi̇
- BBC
- BBC Studios
- Behold Ventures
- Bell Statistics
- Bezi
- Bidease
- Bigpoint
- Blizzard Entertainment
- BMG
- Breaking Change
C
- Calibrate Creative
- Century Games
- Chaos Clinic
- Cherry Pick
- Clearhop
- Click Digital Law
- CM Games
- Colossal Order
- Com2uS Europe
- Corbomite Games
- Crackle
- Crazy Games
- Croak & Dagger Games
- CrossBorderWorks Consulting & Advising
- Crossover Technologies
- Curve Games
D
- DaveTech
- Daymu Games
- Dear Villagers
- Defend Nature Interactive
- DevGAMM
- DevOps Studio
- Digital Bandidos
- DigitalDevConnect
- Digitoy Interaktif Teknolojileri
- Dream Relic
- Dreamloop Games
E
- Electronic Arts
- Emhance
- Escape Studios
- Exient
- Exmox
- Exobyte
- Extra Dimension Games
F
- Facepunch Studios
- Fanatee
- Fanattic Games
- FastSpring
- Felix Wilson Music
- Fieldwork Games
- Firebrand Games
- Formation Games Studio
- Frima
- FRVR
- Full Battery Games
- Funcell Games
- Fundamental Games
- FunPlus
- FuturLab
- FXFX Studios
G
- GabeDesign
- Galatico Studios
- Gambrinous
- Game Doctor
- Game Garage
- GameBiz Heroes
- GamEmpires
- Games Tree
- Game Studio Training
- Games Workshop
- Games.Partners
- gamesconsulting.net
- GamingOps
- Gaminho
- Gamitron Games
- Garia Games
- Gasket Games
- Geode
- Geogrify
- Gportal - Ociris
- Gram Games
H
- Hairy Moose
- Half Moon Studios
- Harbottle & Lewis
- Helpshift
- Heracles Capital
- Heroic Labs
- Heron Games
- Herzog Fox & Neeman
- Highcore
- Hipster Studios
- Hiro Capital
- Hubapps
- Hyper Hippo Entertainment
I
- IADT Dublin
- Illumin
- Impact Unified
- Impulse Media Hub
- InMobi
- InnoGames
- Insider Gaming
- Intent IQ
- Interactive Studio Management
- Interior Night
- Internet Matters
- ITC Jordan
- ITV Studios
J
- Jagex
- Jeco
- JustPlay
- Justtrack
K
- Kashkick
- Kazimi
- Keewano
- Kevin Toms Studio
- Keywords
- Kimchi Soup Studios
- Kinetic Publishing
- Komet X-Perience
- Krafton Europe
- Kritiq
L
- Lab42 Games
- Laced
- Lava Lantern Studios
- Lead Out Games
- Lee & Thompson
- LEGO Digital Play
- LEGO: Batman
- Lessmore
- Leus Capital
- Lil Chill
- Little Big Society
- Logic Loft Games
- London & Partners
- Longhorn Games
- LoopMe
- Ludia
- Lvl Up Monetization
M
- M21 Avocats
- Mad Data Games
- Magic Shop Games
- Magicave
- Maintain Altitude
- Marion Balinoff Consulting
- Maskwa Games
- Massive Damage Games
- Mattel
- MBC Game Studio
- Mediacube
- MeshyAI
- Meta
- Metaplay
- Miam! Animation
- Miniclip
- Minijuegos
- Mistplay
- MiTale
- Mobile Dev Memo
- Mobile Game Doctor
- Moon Active
- Moonee
- Moore Games
N
- Navatron Limited
- Nex
- Nexxen International
- NGA
- Niddrie Works
- Nitro Games
- Noceanous
- Nomad Games
- Norwich University of the Arts
- Nvizzio Creations
O
- Odeeo
- Offroad Games
- One More Game studios
- Opus Artz
- Outplay Entertainment
- Oxylabs
P
- Palladio AI
- Pantaloon
- Papaya Gaming
- Payoneer
- Peerplay
- Persona.ly
- Pikoya
- Play Ventures
- Playdigious
- Playjoy
- Playkot
- Playstack
- PlaytestCloud
- Plug in Digital
- PocketGamer.biz
- PocketGamer.com
- Pokemon
- Pollen Capital
- Potions! Studios
- Prime Insights
- Prodege
- Psytec Games
Q
- QS Games
- Quantic Lab
- Quartsoft
R
- Ray Mobile Games
- Raz Games
- Redhill Games
- Redly Games
- Risho Games
- Roblox
- Robot Squid
- Room 8 Group
- RSM UK
- Rzain consulting
- RZR
S
- S2 Games
- Sciplay
- Secret Sauce
- SetJetters
- Signum Growth Capital
- Simplygon
- Sistersoundfr
- Skybound
- Smart Project
- Snackbox Games
- Snap
- Space Lion Studios
- Spyke Games
- Square Enix
- Starbreeze Entertainment
- Starlight Games
- Start.io
- Starti
- Steel Media
- Stick Sports
- Stillfront
- Stillfront Supremacy
- StoryToys
- Strand Magazine
- Subtus Studios
- Sumo Digital
- Superbloom
- Supercell
- SuperScale
- SYN-FX LP
T
- Tactical Grace
- Tapclap
- TapCraft
- TapResearch
- Tatem Games
- Team17
- Tebex
- Tech Tree Games
- TeDa Connect
- Teknopilot
- Terminal Rush Studios
- The Gambit Foundry
- The Games Angels
- The Pokemon Company
- Thinking AI
- Tiktok
- TMG Technologies
- Tornado Bear
- Trofeo
- Two & Half Gamers
- Tycoon Publishing
U
- UAB Edukacinės Sistemos
- Ukie
- Unico Studio
- Unity
- Universally Speaking
- University of York
- Untitled Advertising Lab
V
- Vayvan
- Velo Partners
- Velocity
- VexxusArts
- Void Interactive
- Vrilgamestudio
W
- Walking Coffee
- Wargaming
- Warhammer
- Webtouch Media
- Whalo Games
- Whatnot Games
- Wildblood Studio
- Wildlife Studios
X
- Xiaomi
- Xsolla
Y
- Yango Ads
- Yellow Bird Games
- Yogscast Games
- Yousician Germany
Z
- Z2A Saturn Global
- Zaibatsu Interactive
- Zero Fraction Studios
- Zero One
- Zoo55
About PG Connects London
The leading games industry conference series, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London on January 18th and 19th, 2027. Some 3,000 attendees from the games industry will gather at The Brewery and Barbican Centre for two days to network, discover, pitch, deal and learn from 300+ of the world’s leading voices.
The event covers mobile, PC, console, AI, HTML5, cross-media and apps through the inclusion of partner events such as PC Connects, AI Gamechangers Summit, Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit, Co-Dev Summit and Apps Business Summit (partner events remain fully accessible with a PGC ticket), and more topics across 30+ unmissable conference tracks.
Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and much more. Plus, there will be all the usual fringe events during and post-conference designed to foster great networking and inspire new business opportunities, and a careers zone dedicated to those seeking their next step.
London is where games business gets done – always our biggest and most popular conference, and the new additions for this edition will significantly elevate an already unmissable games industry offering.
Book now and save
Tickets are on sale now, with Mid Term prices starting at just £276 and savings of up to £100.