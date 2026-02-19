NEW FOR 2026! PG Connects Summit Malmö tickets have gone live!

Brand new event this May 27th and 28th.

Two-day summit in collaboration with MeetToMatch powered by Xsolla.

Network from just £50!

We've reworked our traditional conference model to bring essential focused networking to Sweden and do what we do best: connect the games industry. So join us during Nordic Game 2026 for the first-ever PG Connects Summit Malmö x MeetToMatch powered by Xsolla on May 27th and 28th.

In a deliberate shift from the typical structure of our internationally renowned event series, we've teamed up with our meeting platform partner MeetToMatch to deliver a highly concentrated summit, specifically designed to maximise your networking and deal-making.

At the core of this new event is the opportunity for publishers, investors and services to connect directly with a vast number of game makers – and vice versa – within a comfortable, super-convenient location.

Both days feature a dedicated 'lounge' with private tables, alongside Meeting Zones to enable as much meeting scheduling as your agenda will allow. But we're also sprinkling a little content into the mix:

DAY 1: Bespoke investor/publisher and developer matchmaking sessions, as well as an indie developer pitching showcase competition.

Day 2: A streamlined summit programme, with key insight from expert minds on major industry topics set to feature alongside the ongoing networking.

Throughout both days, the focus will remain firmly on ensuring you make the connections that boost your business. Current Early Bird tickets start from just £50 - can you afford to miss this?

Tickets are available now from the official event website.