New release roundup: Digimon Up, The Walking Dead: Aftermath, Barbie Magic Style Studio, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Digimon Up

Taking things back to the 90s, Digimon Up offers a new method of raising virtual pets from inside your mobile phone.

Suitably nostalgic, this Bandai Namco title has opted for pixel graphics with a plethora of old Digimon to feed, raise and train, including mascot Agumon and other favourites like Gabumon and Guilmon.

Other familiar features include Digivices, Digimon Cards and Digivolution all the way to Mega form.

Barbie Magic Style Studio

Mattel-licensed Barbie Magic Style Studio is a new game experience exclusively on TikTok Shop in early access.

Developed in partnership between Holotoys and Abacus Brands, the title reimagines five decades of Barbie fashion while turning children into stylists, allowing them to craft custom looks for their physical Barbies and seeing that style instantly reflected on a virtual runway.

The Walking Dead: Aftermath

The Walking Dead series has its latest mobile entry in The Walking Dead: Aftermath, in partnership with AMC Global Media.

Swift Games and Ares Interactive have included familiar characters such as Rick Grimes in this action title, aiming to survive, lead and overcome the swarm.

Sakumon

A social-focused monster collector, Sakumon is the first game from Montreal-based Saku Monster.

It’s also another title integrating real-world elements, with players able to collect Sakumon figures IRL and bring them in-game. Then they can go fishing, discover items, take it easy in a cosy world or enter battle with other players.

Phantom Tower

Four years in the making, Horien Studio’s Phantom Tower has entered early access on iOS, Android and Steam with cross-progression included.

Roguelike fans can purchase the game for a one-time fee, unlocking a vast range of gear and classes for those ambitious enough to target the top of the tower.

War Legends

Real-time strategy game War Legends brings traditional base-building and army management mechanics to mobile. Players can gather resources, construct buildings and command units across large battles.

Developed by SpireCraft Games, players choose between the light Union or the Dark Legion, each offering its own campaign and heroes.

Alongside its single-player campaign, the game also features multiplayer modes, including 1v1 co-op and free-for-all matches.

House of the Lost: Revived

House of the Lost: Revived marks the return of one of mobile's early roguelikes, arriving on iOS and Android after the original game was removed from app stores in 2019 due to technical issues with its ageing codebase.

Developed by F5 Games, the action roguelike sees players explore a haunted house in search of a missing sister. Players will battle enemies and collect items as each run presents a different layout to master and new challenges.

Rebuilt for modern devices, the revived release also introduces features such as weapon crafting, offline play, and leaderboards.