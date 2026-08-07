New Vietnam mobile studio Momin Games launches

A new mobile games developer called Momin Games has formed in Vietnam, focused on building hybrid puzzle and casual games.

Based in Hanoi, the studio is led by founder and CEO Thương May. She has worked in mobile games development for more than 13 years and has held roles at companies such as Minder Games as COO and CTO, NoPowerup and Genmob Studio.

Momin Games is currently looking to collaborate with publishers and partners through co-development and prepaid projects, long-term product partnerships and outsourcing projects.

Its services include full game development, art and UI/UX, rapid prototyping, live ops support, porting and more.

New studio

“I’m excited to share that I have founded Momin Games, a new mobile game development team based in Hanoi,” said May.

“We are currently focused on building hybrid puzzle and casual games, combining strong gameplay foundations, fast iteration and data-driven product development.”

She added: “We are a compact, hands-on team ready to take ownership from concept and prototyping to development, launch, analytics and post-release iteration.”