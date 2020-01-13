News

Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 raises $3.1 million for Prevent Cancer Foundation

By , Editor

Biannual speedrunning event Games Done Quick has raised over $3.1 million with its most recent event Awesome Games Done Quick 2020.

The money raised will be donated to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. It beats GDQ's previous overall record of $3 million from the organisation's previous event, Summer Games Done Quick 2019.

The most recent AGDQ featured just one mobile game, Super Cat Tales from developer Neutronized. It was run by MrUppercaseT on iPad, who also ran mobile game Cat Bird at AGDQ 2019.

Speeding up

Games Done Quick will now begin gearing up for its second event, Summer Games Done Quick, typically held in June. No mobile games have been showcased at the summer event thus far.

Super Cat Tales was followed up by Super Cat Tales 2 in 2018. We spoke to developer Gionathan Pesares as part of our Indie Spotlight series on the struggles of developing the sequel.

A YouTube video of the Super Cat Tales speedrun will be available on GDQ's channel in the coming weeks. For now, those interested in the run can watch it on Twitch in the video below - it starts around 28:38:00.


Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

