News

Sonic the Hedgehog movie sprints to nearly $60 million in its first three days

Sonic the Hedgehog movie sprints to nearly $60 million in its first three days
By , Staff Writer

Sonic the Hedgehog's new movie made $58 million in its first weekend.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Paramount's film is projected to bring in $70 million after four days of release.

Sega's mascot made his big-screen debut on February 14th. However, the blue hedgehog was first set to hit movie theatres last year. Due to fans being understandably unsatisfied with Sonic's first look - it was nightmare-inducing - the movie was delayed.

A former Sonic Mania designer - Tyson Hesse - was brought in to return the fan favourite mascot to his true glory. The new trailer demonstrating the improved look was released on November 12th 2019.

Mascot battles

Before Sonic's big day, Pokemon Detective Pikachu - one of Nintendo's mascots - boasted the highest-grossing opening weekend for a video game based film - it earned $54.3 million in three days.

With a total grossing of $436 million, Detective Pikachu is currently the most successful movie to be made based on a video game.

However, the honour of being the highest-rated video game movie - via Rotten Tomatoes - belongs to The Angry Birds Movie 2. In August 2019, the film held an 82 per cent approval rating based on 28 reviews.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Nov 13th, 2019

Sonic Mania designer helped create Sonic movie's new look

News Nov 12th, 2019

New Sonic movie trailer shows off improved redesign after fan backlash

News May 24th, 2019

Sonic the Hedgehog movie delayed

News May 3rd, 2019

Sonic movie director promises drastic design changes following criticism on the hedgehog’s new look

News Apr 30th, 2019

The first trailer for Sonic The Hedgehog film was 'interesting'

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies