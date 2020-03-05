Five years on, Big Huge Games’ DomiNations generates $200 million

Launched back 2015, US developer Big Huge Games’ mobile RTS DomiNations has generated $200 million in lifetime revenue.

It previously announced $150 million of revenue in mid 2018 around its third anniversary.

And then 50 million downloads around its fourth anniversary.

What's next?

Acquired by PC/mobile publisher Nexon in March 2016, Big Huge Games is now working on its next title Arcane Showdown: Battle Arena.

A MOBA-influenced strategy game, it’s now in soft launch on mobile in various countries including the UK and Canada, while a PC version is in early access on Steam.