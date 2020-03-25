News

PixelFederation brought in €31 million in revenue last year

PixelFederation brought in €31 million in revenue last year
By , Staff Writer

Slovakian mobile games publisher and developer PixelFederation generated €31 million ($33.4 million) last year.

As shown in the firm's 2019 report, its games attract 90 million players worldwide. For 2020, the Bratislava-based company aims to bring in €39 million ($42.1 million).

In terms of revenue, Diggy's Adventures earned the most money with €15.6 million ($16.8 million). In second was Seaport with €9.5 million ($10.2 million).

Money drop

However, the company did see a five per cent drop in revenue year-on-year – in 2018 it generated €33 million ($35.6 million).

"There are several reasons why this happened, but the most important ones are facts that the full releases of the two new TrainStation 2 and AFK Cats projects have been postponed to the end of the year and our live projects Diggy's Adventures and TrainStation have not fulfilled their annual plan as expected," said PixelFederation CEO Šimon Šicko.

"Despite these factors, I consider 2019 with €31 million revenue to be a successful year. We succeeded in launching several promising innovations and consolidating the work of the support departments such as marketing and UX."

To the future

On top of its aim to achieve €39 million ($42.1 million), the Slovakian team has plans for a new puzzle adventure game.

Šicko and his team also partnered up with health workers to launch a financial platform to aid in the country's healthcare. So far, €500,000 ($540,765) has been raised to help 35 hospitals.

PixelFederation isn't the only games company to be giving aid against the Covid-19 outbreak. Facebook and Nintendo have donated masks, while both Ndemic Creations and streamer Ninja have given money to help relief efforts.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Mar 24th, 2020

The rise of ultracasual: a temporary trend or the future of hypercasual?

as News Mar 23rd, 2020

Exclusive: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp sees revenues surge amid New Horizons launch

News Mar 18th, 2020

Pokemon Home generated $2.6 million in user spending worldwide in its first month

News Feb 24th, 2020

European mobile games revenue expected to reach $12.9 billion in 2022

as News Feb 21st, 2020

Pokemon Home made an estimated $1.8 million in revenue in its first week

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies