App Samurai creates new $250,000 Resilience Grant to support mobile developers

Mobile growth firm App Samurai has created a $250,000 grant to aid developers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Resilience Grant is designed to support mobile app developers as they in turn help with consumer wellbeing, namely physical, mental and emotional. Up to $10,000 will be given in advertising spend to start-ups.

Furthermore, App Samurai will provide specialists to help the developers that qualify for the grant.

"Whilst governments around the world introduce unprecedented fiscal measures to support businesses and individuals during this incredibly challenging time, start-ups and the entrepreneurs who launch them continue to struggle," said App Samurai CEO and co-founder Emre Fadillioglu.

"They are the lifeblood of the mobile app ecosystem so we wanted to do what we could to support this community and in turn, the users they help."

Helping businesses

"With lockdowns happening throughout the world, never has the mobile app ecosystem played a more pivotal role in ensuring we all stay safe and stay connected," said App Samurai COO and co-founder Seyhmus Ölker.

"Equally, for app publishers to survive and to thrive, they need to reach new users through advertising and acquisition strategies. We hope these grants will help these businesses weather the current economic uncertainty and come out the other side stronger than ever."

Multiple companies worldwide have donated money to help fight COVID-19. Last month, Bethesda gave $1 million to relief efforts.