Resident Evil film reboot cast unveiled

By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

We now know more about the upcoming reboot of the Resident Evil film series.

As reported by Deadline, this new take on the Capcom horror IP will be closer to the source material than the Paul WS Andersen movies, which were rather liberal in their interpretation.

Constantin Film is handling the film and has also unveiled the lead roles. Claire Redfield will be played by The Maze Runner's Kaya Scodelario, while Ant-Man and the Wasp's Hannah John-Kamen is portraying Jill Valentine. Chris Redfield is being played by Robbie Amell and Tom Hopper of The Umbrella Academy fame has been cast as Albert Wesker.

Finally, Leon S Kennedy is being brought to life by Avan Jogia from Zombieland: Double Tap and Yellowstone's Neal McDonough is playing William Birkin.

The film is reportedly set "in 1998 on a fateful night in Raccoon City," with the above cast list pointing to this being an adaptation of the first three Resident Evil games.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsier.biz.


Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

