Capcom hit with a ransomware attack

Japanese games giant Capcom was subjected to a ransomware attack.

As detailed in an update, the attack occurred on November 2nd, and personal information on employees past and present was compromised.

Such information included name and address, passport details, signature and HR information. Sales reports and financials were also compromised. Overall, nine people were affected by the attack.

However, there is the potential for other data to have been compromised. Information on around 350,000 customers, employees and business partners is also at risk.

Still safe

It is worth noting that Capcom has claimed none of the breached data includes credit card information.

Despite the attack, it is still safe for players to connect to Capcom's games and access its websites.