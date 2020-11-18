Epic acquires facial animation firm Hyprsense

Fortnite maker Epic Games is snapping up real-time facial animation company Hyprsense.

The news was revealed in a post on the latter's website, in which it said that its Hyprface tech allows the creation of "convincing digital characters." While this could be used for players to express themselves in new ways, it's also an interesting acquisition as Epic ramps up events like concerts in Fortnite.

No figure has been placed on the deal as of yet.

A welcome addition

“We are proud and excited to bring our character animation technology into the Epic Games ecosystem," Hyprsense co-founder and CEO Jihun Yu said.

"Joining Epic gives us the opportunity to deliver new solutions and experiences on a massive scale. We are so grateful to the Hyprsense team for their tireless work to get us here, as well as our customers, partners and supportive investors.”

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.