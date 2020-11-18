News

Epic acquires facial animation firm Hyprsense

Epic acquires facial animation firm Hyprsense
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Fortnite maker Epic Games is snapping up real-time facial animation company Hyprsense.

The news was revealed in a post on the latter's website, in which it said that its Hyprface tech allows the creation of "convincing digital characters." While this could be used for players to express themselves in new ways, it's also an interesting acquisition as Epic ramps up events like concerts in Fortnite.

No figure has been placed on the deal as of yet.

A welcome addition

“We are proud and excited to bring our character animation technology into the Epic Games ecosystem," Hyprsense co-founder and CEO Jihun Yu said.

"Joining Epic gives us the opportunity to deliver new solutions and experiences on a massive scale. We are so grateful to the Hyprsense team for their tireless work to get us here, as well as our customers, partners and supportive investors.”

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Oct 8th, 2018

Epic Games acquires security and service provider Kamu

News Nov 18th, 2020

Epic Games brings video chat to Fortnite through Houseparty

News Nov 18th, 2020

Epic Games is taking Apple to court in Australia

News Nov 12th, 2020

US Judge dismisses Apple's claim that Epic Games is a thief

News Nov 10th, 2020

Fortnite could be getting a monthly subscription

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies