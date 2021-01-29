Moon Studios, iam8bit and Skybound Games raise $58k to protect rainforests

Moon Studios, iam8bit and Skybound Games raised £43,000 ($58,000) to help protect rainforests worldwide.

At the tail end of last year, the trio worked together to bring Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps to Nintendo Switch.

Furthermore, they celebrated its release by pledging all earnings made from the game between December 8th and December 13th to Rainforest Trust. The charity is a non-profit dedicated to preserving tropical habitats worldwide.

The $58,000 raised will help protect 29,000 acres of land, with each acre costing around $2 to defend.

Protect the forests

“As the publishers of the Ori series on Nintendo Switch, we could not be more thrilled by the outcome of this drive,” said iam8bit co-owners Jon M. Gibson and Amanda White.

“Between Moon Studios’ eco-positive storytelling and Rainforest Trust’s incredible work protecting rainforests around the world, we are humbled by the fans that helped us raise $58,000 for Rainforest Trust’s cause, and honoured to partner with such an organization.”

At PocketGamer.biz, we enjoyed the Switch version of Ori and the Will of the Wisps so much that it was named as one of our Games of the Year in 2020.