Turkish dev studio Hadi raises $5.2 million for casual mobile games

Currently working on several unannounced titles

By , News Editor

Istanbul-based mobile developer Hadi has raised $5.2 million following a seed funding round.

As reported by VentureBeat, the funding round was led by Griffin Gaming Partners and featured participation from angel investors, including Tripledot co-founder Akin Babayigit.

Hadi was co-founded in August 2021 by former Gram Games creative director Mark Müller who serves as its CEO, and is a fully remote studio.

The studio consists of other former Gram Games employees: Burak Kilic as chief technical officer, Musa Ozey as a game developer, Guray Emen as art lead, and Yavuz Onat in marketing and analytics.

"Key geographic focus"

"Having seen the industry grow over the last decade, especially in Turkey, we are excited to contribute to the growth and evolution of mobile gaming," said Hadi CEO Müller.

"The relationships and experience our benefactors bring are just as valuable to us as any financial bottom line."

Griffin Gaming Partners managing director Phil Sanderson added: "Turkey is a key geographic focus for Griffin, and the Hadi team has ideal experience and drive in the mobile gaming market to succeed."

In addition to scaling its team, Hadi is currently working on several unannounced mobile titles.

Last month, Turkish investment group Ludus Venture Studio announced it has invested in three Turkish mobile game startups: Paxie Games, Maestro Games, and Stardust.


Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

