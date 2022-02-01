David Guetta to perform DJ set on Roblox

Roblox has revealed a partnership with Roblox developer Wonder Works Studio and Warner Media Group to bring French DJ David Guetta onto the platform to perform its first DJ set.

Guetta will perform as a virtual avatar of himself on an intergalactic-themed set for 45 minutes, with players able to participate in dance battles, purchase virtual merchandise, as well as a Q&A session with the music artist.

The DJ set will start on February 4 2022 at 4pm PST (12am UTC) and will continue to repeat shows across the weekend. A pre-show for the event can be joined from today, here.

Intergalactic-themed

"Working on this concert has allowed me to bring an amazing new creation to life with design and production to suit the virtual world," said Guetta.

"We’ve built something that will play host to one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it with me.

Roblox VP and global head of music Jon Vlassopulos added: "We’re thrilled to work with our friends at Warner to host another major virtual concert with one of the biggest stars to ever perform on Roblox. David has been engaging and inspiring music fans all over the world for over 20 years with his unique DJ performances, and now he can play, as his avatar, to millions of fans in one weekend in this fun, interactive, intergalactic DJ Party world on Roblox. It’s going to expose a new generation of fans to dance music and take clubbing to a whole new level!"

The recent concert is the first to come to the platform this year following a string of concerts last year, including Twenty One Pilots and KSI.