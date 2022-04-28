Backbone adds Discord to growing list of partners

Games streaming platform Backbone has announced Discordas its latest partner, after collaborating with Microsoft formed to bring Xbox gaming to iOS.

After launching in 2021, Backbone’s Series A funding round took place in February 2022 with the intention of bringing games from all platforms to mobile. A total of $40 million was raised in the round, led by Index Ventures and with angel investments from celebrities.

Backbone+, Backbone’s premium service, is a reimagination of the app with exclusive perks, in-game loot, and free trials.

Partnership perks

Subscribers to Backbone+ will now gain three months of Discord Nitro, as well as gain a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

In turn, player experiences on Backbone will be enhanced, increasing the benefits of this new partnership.

