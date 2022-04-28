News

Backbone adds Discord to growing list of partners

Microsoft and Discord now partnering with Backbone following Series A funding round.

Backbone adds Discord to growing list of partners
By , Staff Writer

Games streaming platform Backbone has announced Discordas its latest partner, after collaborating with Microsoft formed to bring Xbox gaming to iOS.

After launching in 2021, Backbone’s Series A funding round took place in February 2022 with the intention of bringing games from all platforms to mobile. A total of $40 million was raised in the round, led by Index Ventures and with angel investments from celebrities.

Backbone+, Backbone’s premium service, is a reimagination of the app with exclusive perks, in-game loot, and free trials.

Partnership perks

Subscribers to Backbone+ will now gain three months of Discord Nitro, as well as gain a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

In turn, player experiences on Backbone will be enhanced, increasing the benefits of this new partnership.

Mobile business platform ironSource recently announced the signing of a three-year deal to continue its mediation partnership with the publisher Tilting Point.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Mar 26th, 2021

Report: Discord holding "exclusive" sale discussions with Microsoft

News Jan 13th, 2021

Discord users can have text conversations with Matrix-based apps

News Dec 18th, 2020

Discord valuation has doubled to $7 billion

News Jul 1st, 2020

Discord raises $100 million to expand beyond games

News May 14th, 2019

Discord surpasses 250 million users

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies