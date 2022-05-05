News

Genshin Impact surpasses $3 billion mobile revenue milestone

The top-grossing mobile gacha averages $1 billion every six months

Genshin Impact surpasses $3 billion mobile revenue milestone
By , Staff Writer

HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact has now seen global revenue surpass $3 billion across the App Store and Google Play Store, ranking as the third most successful title for all-time mobile revenue generation since its release.

Having launched in September 2020 at a time when its creator HoYoverse was still known exclusively as MiHoYo, the title has averaged $1 billion in revenue every half-year according to Sensor Tower; it took 171 days to reach its first $1 billion on mobile sans third-party Android spending.

The game reached the $2 billion milestone within its first year.

Gaining impact

The average number of monthly Genshin Impact players has increased 44 per cent year-over-year and the majority of spending has come via the App Store. As the top-grossing gacha mobile game this quarter, nearly 70 per cent of player spending comes from Asia with the biggest spending in China.

To date, the game has accumulated $973.3 million in China on iOS alone: 30.7 per cent of global player spending. Japan homes its second-biggest spenders, giving 23.7 per cent of its lifetime revenue, and 19.7 per cent comes from the US.

HoYoverse announced last week that the second closed beta for TRPG Honkai: Star Rail is now open on iOS, Android, and PC.

Outside of Tencent games, Genshin Impact has generated the most revenue for a mobile title since its release, only behind Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile. You can check out our soon-to-be-revitalised billion dollar club – the list of unicorn mobile games – here.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Jan 11th, 2022

PUBG Mobile takes top spot in December 2021 at $244 million

News Dec 16th, 2021

More than $1 billion generated by eight mobile games each in 2021

News Dec 9th, 2021

PUBG Mobile reaches $254 million revenue, Genshin Impact $207 million in November 2021

as Data & Research Oct 7th, 2021

Genshin Impact has best month ever, generating $342 million in September 2021

as News Sep 30th, 2021

Genshin Impact generates $2 billion on mobile in its first year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies