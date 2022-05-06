AWS Gamekit support is coming to Android and iOS games developed with Unreal

Amazon Web Services’ AWS GameKit has been confirmed to now support games developed with Unreal Engine on Android, iOS, and MacOS.

The kit was launched in March this year to enable the building of AWS-powered game and cloud-based features from Unreal Editor directly. It allows developers to self-manage the cloud resources of a game.

Integrated features

There are a number of the GameKit’s features announced to be coming to mobile, from achievements to authentications, that game developers will be able to utilise.

Specifically, the plugin will enable:

the creation of unique identities for each player and allow players to sign into your game. Verify player identities and manage player sessions

create and track game-related rewards earned by players

maintain a synchronised copy of player game progress in the cloud to allow players to resume gameplay across sessions

maintain game-related data for each player, such as inventory, statistics, and cross-play persistence

Eric Morales, managing director of Amazon Web Service Game Tech, spoke with us at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 about how cloud services support work-from-home developers.

As progress and rewards are trackable with the AWS GameKit, game-related player achievements are able to be implemented and a synchronised copy of game progression can be backed up to the cloud. Features of the Gamekit are said to be "fully customisable".

This opportunity for mobile developers comes weeks after Android announced that older apps must update to remain discoverable and downloadable and as many as 7,000 apps could soon be purged from the Apple App Store.

Recently, ironSource extended its advertising app partnership with Tilting Point after seeing the LevelPlay tool implemented in 95 per cent of its ad-supporting apps.