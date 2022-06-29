News

MGA Entertainment and Yodo1 announce long-term licensing agreement

Yodo1 secures agreement with MGA Entertainment for brand integration of licenses including Bratz, L.O.L. Surprise!, Little Tikes and Rainbow High

MGA Entertainment (MGA), the largest and fastest-growing privately held toy and entertainment company in the US, and creator of globally recognized and beloved brands such as Bratz, L.O.L. Surprise!, Little Tikes, and Rainbow High, has formally reached a non-exclusive agency agreement with the gaming company Yodo1 Ltd.

The two companies will work together to source suitable games for IP integration of MGA brands, launching limited-time events or stand-alone games that engage current players and unlock new audiences. With Yodo1’s extensive network in China, the opportunity is open to all Chinese developers whose games are available in China or globally.

“Combining the expertise in the game-tech industry that Yodo1 brings, with our strong, award-winning, global brands, I’m confident MGA will discover new and exciting opportunities to continue to grow our brands in the gaming space. The relationship between our two companies will undoubtedly bring more smiles to more kids around the world,” added Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO, of MGA Entertainment.

“MGA has globally recognized and beloved brands that have been around for many years, like Bratz and Little Tikes, and they are still growing and innovating. The creation of newer brands, such as L.O.L. Surprise! and Rainbow High in more recent years proves the company is willing to take new approaches to expand its reach to kids around the world and adapt to new interests and trends. We are thrilled to announce this agreement,” said James Lalonde, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Yodo1.

Yodo1 has celebrated a number of recent achievments, including the successful second phase of the firm's Transformers X Top War: Battle Game crossover, and co-CEO Henry Fong spoke with PocketGamer.biz on the "contrarian" success of Rodeo Stampede.

