International Women’s Day: Embracing Equity in 2023, learning from the women of Steel Media

International Women’s Day is here, and we’re thrilled to celebrate and uplift the women of Steel Media today and every other day.

The work that the women of Steel Media do year-round to put on industry-leading events, running and writing our sites as well as the contributions they make to push both the company and the industry forward is magnificent, and we’re very thankful to have them among our ranks. We’re publishing a variety of articles highlighting amazing women across the industry on PocketGamer.biz, and this one is dedicated to the women working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring you our world-class events.

Keep on reading to learn more about the women of Steel Media, their careers, what being a woman in games mean to them, the difficulties presented through being a woman in games and recommendations to what we as an industry can do to better support the women on our teams far beyond this one day a year. Let’s embrace equity together as an industry.

What does it mean to be a woman in games?

What exactly does it mean for women to work in games? Speaking on their careers and what being in the games industry means to them, we got to learn about the incredible women of Steel Media’s journeys to being where they are today. Here’s some of the inspiring stories of the women that help make Steel Media what it is today.

Financial controller Melody Lloyd worked for herself for nearly a decade as a professional contractor, and her experiences doing so have given her an incredibly dynamic background and opportunities to meet some wonderful industry professionals as she progresses in the industry. She states that her professional journey is “one of setting standards for myself and self-studying to achieve those standards while accumulating valuable on the job experience”.

Steel Media’s head of content Patty Toledo’s career has taken her everywhere from event production in festivals and tours to being a developer and gaining expertise across publishing, business development, design, lecturing/mentoring and community-building roles. She’s worked with Steel Media for 6 years now and is also head of creative community at Playsense. To her, being a woman in games means that she gets to be “a human being doing the work I love”.

L-R: Katy Reilly, Patty Toledo

Head of marketing Katy Reilly has an incredible background in b2b communications and a Master of Science in Business with Entrepreneurship. Her knowledge in business has paved an impressive career path focused on innovative businesses, ranging from immersive technology solutions to VR and games. During her free time, she’s an ambassador for various nonprofits including SpecialEffect, a charity which uses video games to enhance the quality of life of people with disabilities. It’s in finding the time to give back that she can put her work and knowledge in business and games for a greater purpose as well, making a difference with her varied knowledge and skill set.

Operations assistant Liz Bonetto talked about her path to the games industry, highlighting that her love of tech and online games drew her towards her current role at Steel Media after working at a university for a decade and taking on entrepreneurial roles across industries. “I wouldn’t change my job now. What a great industry to be a part of!”

Marketing assistant Adriana Bernal’s path to the games industry was led by an appreciation for entertainment and media of all kinds following her Master’s course in Digital Marketing. She emphasises her appreciation for getting to further learn about and write about the impact of the games industry throughout the globe. “It’s interesting to see the different focuses the games industry has depending on the region of the world and to expand my perspective that way.”

Don't worry if you are not going in the direction you initially planned, it might be a different journey but still a successful and great experience. Katherine Aitken, Event Manager

Head of events Evangeline Chklar is the perfect example of an inspirational nonlinear career journey that has led to incredible success. She started her journey by studying Events at university, graduating with a first, working for a large exhibition company in London and then becoming a gardener during the pandemic. Who would’ve thought that only a year and a half later she would lead one of the biggest and most successful games industry conferences in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023?

Event manager Katherine Aitken originally had no intention to work in gaming, but she ended up in the field through contacts in the industry. She finds that everyone in the games industry is very comfortable with themselves and super friendly, as well, and quite enjoys the flexibility of freelance work, the incredible diversity of Steel Media and getting to travel the world while enjoying time at home. Speaking on the best advice she’s received, she reminds us “Don't worry if you are not going in the direction you initially planned, it might be a different journey but still a successful and great experience.”

Lisa Harding manages business development in North America, and her path there has been far from linear as well. She began her career as a small business advisor for Digital and Creative Industries in the UK, became an international trade advisor for the UK government, and through many roles worked in business development, strategy and planning in corporate and small businesses. Shortly after meeting Steel Media's COO Dave Bradley at a conference in Montreal, she joined the team and dove headfirst into the games industry. "The games industry is a fascinating world where science and tech meets art in all its forms. I get to work with incredibly talented people in one of the most dynamic industries."

Customer success and business development manager Poppy Schjerve’s introduction to the games industry was by a female games industry professional she admired. She was inspired and excited learning about her experiences, and in the past 3 years of being a part of that very industry, she’s been anything but disappointed by her experience. “It’s an exciting, creative and innovative industry with so many opportunities, constant growth and community spirit. I have had the pleasure to work with lots of amazing women in various roles across the industry so far, who have inspired me!”

For business development executive Sophie Atkin, she’s gained invaluable experience through her work with Steel Media over the past two years. She began through contractually supporting the marketing team, developing event content and eventually leading the content for the first in-person conference post-lockdown, Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022. Now, she’s joined the business development team and has been thrilled to “push [her] limits and explore other areas of industry, it has been a super fun and great learning curve”.

So, what does it mean to be a woman in games? It means that there is no singular linear career path to making your way into this growing industry. It also means that you get to be surrounded by inspiring creative-minded, innovative people while doing work you love and following a path that feels authentic to you and your interests. It means that no direction is the wrong direction because sometimes, carving your own path towards your own individual definition of success is the only important one.

The reality of being a woman in games

There are times when women in any male-dominated industry face unfavourable environments and high-stress situations, and about 68% of the games industry workforce is still men. There’s much work to be done in ensuring that the games industry is as inclusive and welcoming a space for all people, and ensuring we foster environments that both welcome and support women to thrive in the industry. Staff writer for PocketGamer.biz Catherine Dellosa shared her experiences dealing with stereotypes about women in games from the industry. “Some people I talk to about games often look surprised when I tell them A) that I'm a gamer B) that I actually like genres that aren't "girly" and C) that I actually know what I'm talking about and am good at what I do,” she said. “I can't tell you how many times I stepped into a gaming store or walked into a convention and all these people would look at me like I was a fish out of water, like I didn't belong, like I was there buying something for a boyfriend or a husband.”

I think we all have advantages and disadvantages, some more than others but I have always chosen to focus on what's within my control and what I can achieve and that's always been a winning strategy. Lisa Harding, Business Development - North America

Financial controller Melody Lloyd elaborated on what it can look like to start out in the industry as a woman, and the importance of standing your ground. “[I experienced] being patronised by an older person both professionally and personally in the workplace. A suitably cutting put down stopped the narrative quickly.” Further shedding light on the experience of being a woman in the industry, Sophie Atkin from the business development team noted the barriers that can be found in the day-to-day workings of the industry and what you can do to keep yourself safe. “There are occasional situations of people treating you differently or with less respect or flirting with you instead of being professional. You slightly have to power on through, remove yourself from the situation and make sure you are working with people who treat you with the same level of respect - and of course in any uncomfortable situations speaking with your team or management or HR to resolve it.”

Lisa Harding shared with us the barriers experienced throughout her career, and the harmful assumptions and stereotypes aimed at her as a woman in games, as well as the way she managed to push against those barriers through shifting mindset. "I think the lack of older female role models was probably a barrier and then trying to find my own path in the workplace when at times I was the only woman in an office or meeting room. That can make you feel unwelcome and like an outsider. There was a time when people assumed I was in a meeting to take their notes, even when there were more junior people in the room who happened to be men. I think we all have advantages and disadvantages, some more than others but I have always chosen to focus on what's within my control and what I can achieve and that's always been a winning strategy."

In order to combat discrimination, we need to be aware of the stereotypes and microaggressions that women are likely to experience in a male-dominated industry and stand strong against it alongside the women that experience it. There shouldn’t be any tolerance for a lack of respect aimed towards women in the industry, and both raising awareness about these situations and ensuring that there’s policies in place to deal with them in a timely and considerate manner to those that experience it is paramount.

Making the industry a better place for all

So, what can we do to make the games industry a better workplace for women? Patty Toledo, head of content, believes that “initiatives that provide skills and mentorship are the best. Just give them the tools and emotional support: women are unstoppable then” and when it comes to being inclusive of women in games, to be mindful that the environment they’re placed in is relevant to the narrative: “Create female characters that fit the game narrative: if the game is about playing volleyball on the beach, it is one thing. But putting female characters to sword fight in a bikini makes no sense.”

L-R: Liz Bonetto, Poppy Schjerve

Further speaking on making workplaces that better support women, customer success / business development mastermind Poppy Schjerve highlighted the importance of supporting women through different phases and events of the female experience. “There needs to be more support for Women's mental health. Paid time off for incapacitating menstrual leave and Women going through things such as; the menopause, miscarriages, abortions etc. More support for Women dealing with childcare discrimination. Initiatives in the workplace for safe spaces or safe groups - female only networks, HR contacts or boards.“

When it comes to increasing the number of women entering and staying in the industry, event manager Katherine Aitken noted the importance of good role models. “I think it is always good to have role models (mum, sister, aunty, entrepreneurs) and start at grass roots in schools and careers fairs. Any advice, guidance and positive feedback is great. Recognising good work and talent and praising someone is always going to be a great thing. Especially in a freelance capacity it can be a little lonely at times and we only have the teams around us to give us a pat on the back.”

We need to ensure women have access to education and training, networks and initiatives. Awareness of these needs to be promoted in early education and to Women working in other industries who may not be aware of the opportunities. Poppy Schjerve, Customer success and business development manager

Poppy Schjerve shared a similar sentiment, stating that to increase the number of women in games, we need to “ensure women have access to education and training, networks and initiatives. Awareness of these needs to be promoted in early education and to Women working in other industries who may not be aware of the opportunities. Equal opportunities for Women in recruitment processes - direct campaigns for female employees. Women in Games is a perfect example of a platform they can get involved with.” Operations assistant Liz Bonetto echoed this from her own experience as a working mother, and the importance of bearing in mind the life circumstances women in the workforce may deal with, including the benefits of being able to work remotely. “Being able to work flexibly and from home helps a great deal, especially mothers with young children, so I think that's one of the best initiatives. I would have given my right arm to work from home when my children were young.”

When it comes to amazing advice that can propel women further in their careers, Lisa Harding asserts the importance of knowing your worth. "If you're fully qualified for the job, you're overqualified. There's no room to grow if you meet 100% of a job description. Always look for a job role that has the potential to stretch you." Further speaking on what we can do to better support women from all backgrounds on their career paths, she said: "More diverse hiring practices. I'm a big believer in hiring people who've taken non-traditional educational routes too but that requires more internships. Hiring initiatives that increase greater diversity and equality will ultimately benefit us all. Shine a light on women who rock!"

L-R: Sophie Atkin, Lisa Harding

Diversity in the workplace is key to retention and making female talent feel ready and empowered to use their voice and nourish their talents, as noted by Evangeline Chklar, our amazing head of events. “It’s very important to create a community and environment in which women feel empowered to speak up and feel comfortable in reaching the same achievements as others. [Diversity in the workplace is important] for seeking different viewpoints, conversations, healthy debates, to ensure choices are made with everyone in mind.”

When it comes to helping increase the number of women in the games industry, we need to first focus on developing a diverse and inclusive environment for women to have an equal opportunity to excel in the industry and receive the recognition, support and positive feedback on their work necessary to thrive. We need to create an environment which takes all opinions and experiences into consideration and form initiatives that are mindful of the mental and physical health and wellbeing of all. With the right tools and support, as noted by our very own Patty Toledo, women are unstoppable.

Powerhouse women in the industry

Speaking of female powerhouses, the women of Steel Media shared with us fellow powerful women they admire in the industry. Patty Toledo highlighted her admiration for great professionals and trailblazers like Sophie Vo, Sabrina Carmona, Jacki Vause, Kelly Vero. Sophie Atkin emphasised the brilliance of Karina Ziminaite who has just founded her Z1MT Creative Studio and previously has been the powerhouse behind G2 Esports marketing and social team. As an avid esports viewer, Sophie appreciates how Ziminaite made esports approachable and created a now highly well-established community.

Sophie also highlighted the incredible Jennifer Estaris from ustwo games, citing her passion for supporting other women, creating incredible games and giving back to people and the planet as part of the amazing, inspiring work that she does. Estaris worked alongside Deborah Mensah-Bonsu and Karla Reyes to bring the games industry together for Playing for the Planet to help fight climate change. Then, Sophie notes, the fantastic Kate Edwards from Geogrify as exactly the kind of person you want on your team with her intelligence, kindness and tireless work ethic that has led her to building numerous companies, heading Global Game Jam for the past few years and being featured in Forbes, there's absolutely nothing she couldn't do. Sophie thoroughly hopes to be able to “make a fraction of the impact she's left on the industry. There are heaps of brilliant women in the business and each has their own incredible stories like this!” She further stated her love for working in Steel Media and being surrounded by talented and brilliant women such as Lisa Harding, Lisa Bisset, Poppy Schjerve, Glenda Bull, Katy Reilly and Patty Toledo, and how they help create a supportive, positive and hard-working environment.

Along with those incredible women are the other brilliant, hard-working and talented women that make Steel Media the company it is today. A massive thank you on this International Women’s Day and every other day of the year to these fantastic women: Alina Gasca, Andreea Ghiurca, Aneta Mrozek, Charlene Tavares, Cristina Mesesan, Eleanor Inglis, Glenda Bull, Jaclyn Brassell, Lisa Bisset, Lisa Harding, Paige Cook, Sasha Paleeva and Sophia Aubrey Drake. Your phenomenal work and dedication to Steel Media is remarkable, and we’re incredibly proud to work alongside you and champion you in all your professional endeavours.

Embracing equity at Steel Media

Steel Media COO Dave Bradley expressed his appreciation for the incredible team of women working with the company, and the amazing work that they do. “As we mark International Women's Day 2023, on behalf of the whole team at Steel Media, I want to thank the women who work across all our departments. Although we recognise their stellar work and contributions throughout the year, today is the perfect day to give specific appreciation to the achievements of women within the company. We’re thrilled that many of our company's core divisions, including sales, events, logistics and marketing, are led by women.

“Steel Media’s staff members, contributors and managers hail from diverse backgrounds across the globe, each bringing a unique perspective to our events and online publications. For a small company that started out in Bath 18 years ago, Steel Media has grown to be respected all over the world. And the exceptional women of Steel Media, in particular, are famous in the games industry for their creativity, professionalism and commitment.

“Surviving a pandemic brought us closer together – ironic given that we were separated by lockdown – and since then, Steel Media has gone from strength to strength, in no small part due to the women leading our teams. January’s enormous Pocket Gamer Connects conference was our biggest ever and a true testament to the whole team’s efforts, and we have many more exciting activities in the pipeline for 2023, including some cool activities during GDC week in San Francisco. See you there!"