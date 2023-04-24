Subway Surfers Blast launches in first partnership between Sybo and Outplay Entertainment

Copenhagen-based mobile game creator Sybo and UK-based indie developer Outplay Entertainment have partnered for the first time to launch the latest entry in the Subway Surfers franchise – Subway Surfers Blast.

Developed collaboratively, the new title will see players diving into a new puzzle-based gameplay experience, exploring Subway City, build a world and help out characters from the Subway Surfers crew.

Success of a series

The fourth entry in the franchise, this latest title follows in the footsteps of flagship endless runner game Subway Surfers (which recently reached four billion downloads), Subway Surfers Tag (which just won our Mobile Game Award for Game of the Year) and Subway Surfers Match.

The original game saw particular success last August with 19 million new downloads on Google Play – a 2.7 percent month-on-month increase. Notably, 24.3 percent of the aforementioned downloads came from India.

"Subway Surfers’ momentum has shown no signs of slowing, especially after being named the most-downloaded game of 2022 over a decade post-launch," said CEO of Sybo Mathias Gredal Nørvig.

"Our fans have consistently shown an appetite for more, and Outplay was the perfect partner to help us develop something new and exciting for them. With Subway Surfers Blast, we’re thrilled to give players an entirely fresh way to engage with the characters they know and love."

Outplay Entertainment co-founder and CEO Douglas Hare commented: "Throughout Outplay Entertainment’s history, we’ve developed a hugely successful portfolio of fun and accessible mobile games for players across the world to enjoy. Having the opportunity to work with a globally recognised IP on the development of Subway Surfers Blast has been a dream come true.

"Adding the Subway Surfers name to our portfolio is a huge growth opportunity that solidifies our expertise in working with partners to bring their IPs to a wider audience, and we’re looking forward to growing the title together in the future."

Sybo recently spoke about Subway Surfers' "evergreen" success. Whether Sybo can catch lightning in a bottle once again, we will soon find out.