Stumble Guys dev Kitka Games soft-launches new mobile title Battle Guys: Royale

Original Stumble Guys developer Kitka Games has soft-launched a new mobile title called Battle Guys: Royale.

The new game takes on the battle royale genre in what the title's listing describes as the “most streamlined, easy-to-learn - hard-to-master battle royale game available in 2024”. Players can enter matches on their own or team up with others in PvP to be the last person standing.

Battle Guys: Royale was launched on May 8th, 2024 on Google Play in Finland, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland and Spain.

According to the games social media channel on X, the team is focusing on mobile-only for now for the title, with an iOS version due later.

Stumble Guys success

The title marks what looks like the first release from Finnish studio Kitka Games since it sold its highly successful game Stumble Guys to Scopely back in September 2022.

According to AppMagic estimates, Stumble Guys has generated $218.6 million in gross player spending across the App Store and Google Play since launch. The title also contains ads, revenue from which is not tracked.

