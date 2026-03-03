Nordic Networking? Come meet PGC Summit Malmö 2026 this May 27th and 28th

On May 27th and 28th, PG Connects Summit Malmö x MeetToMatch powered by Xsolla comes to the heart of the Nordic games industry.

Deliberately designed to complement your time at Nordic Game 2026.

The summit offers structured meetings and focused business sessions.

Are you attending Nordic Game 2026? Then let's make your essential Malmö week even more purposeful. On May 27th and 28th, PG Connects Summit Malmö x MeetToMatch powered by Xsolla comes to the heart of the Nordic games industry with a very specific remit.



Deliberately designed to complement your time at this major conference, the summit offers structured meetings and focused business sessions in a dedicated space for developers and publishers, as well as investors and service providers.



Hosted in the MeetToMatch Publisher Lounge at the conveniently located Comfort Hotel, the summit connects business-centric games professionals who want to maximise pre-arranged, high-value meetings within their already busy schedule, enabling teams to turn conversations into tangible next steps.

Reasons to join us:

MeetToMatch platform access for efficient, high-impact business connections

Dedicated meeting zones for conducive one-to-one conversations

Targeted networking sessions matching developers, publishers, investors

Big Indie Pitch session spotlighting new mobile, PC and console talent

Curated multi-track programme led by regional and global industry experts

DAY 1&2: Networking, networking, networking

Both days feature a dedicated 'Lounge' with private tables alongside 'Meeting Zones' to enable as much meeting scheduling as your agenda will allow.

DAY 1: Connector SpeedMatch

Connecting developers with potential funding opportunities from investors and publishing partnerships, all in one fully focused, high intensity networking event.

DAY 1: Big Indie Pitch: Mobile, PC + Console

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and promotional packages.

DAY 2: Seminar schedule

Got time between meetings? Four themed conference tracks with expert insight on major industry topics: Global Trends, Growth, Monetiser, Game Maker Insights.

Serving as a practical add-on to your Nordic Game activity, this event is for those looking to get the absolute most from the industry being gathered in Sweden's games capital.



Early Bird tickets start at just £50 – secure yours today!