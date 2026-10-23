PG Connects Nordics showed the region's strong sense of community

“The energy, enthusiasm and appetite for making connections was wonderful to see"

The whole event had the usual 'cohesive' energy we’ve come to expect in Helsinki

The two track rooms were packed, with standing room only for some of the more popular sessions

This week saw our 11th event in Helsinki, with PG Connects Nordics on October 20th and 21st. We were thrilled to see more than 1,100 attendees fully engaged with the event.

The main expo area felt vibrant and populated throughout both days, with strong starts to both mornings. It was lively, with attendees from over 450 companies and 44 countries engaging with vendors and services on booths.

The whole event had the usual 'cohesive' energy we’ve come to expect in Helsinki. It’s a true reflection of the 'communal' spirit in a region that enjoys connecting with each other.

The Global Trends panel was popular

The two track rooms were packed with attendees keen to hear the latest insights across multiple tracks of themed topics, with standing room only for some of the more popular sessions. The AI Gamechangers Summit was also super popular.

Our biggest Helsinki Big Indie Zone ever was packed and thriving throughout both days with a genuine sense of excitement and interest from start to finish. The new round table programme proved popular with great attendance, focused intensity and good discussions. The IGDA Chat Corner went down well; especially the new 'Ask me Anything' format.

Overall, we were so happy to experience such a great atmosphere, with positive energy and engagement.

Steel Media COO Dave Bradley

Dave Bradley, COO of Steel Media (pictured above) said: "Helsinki always supports and delights - it's the strength of the region. And because this year we encouraged game makers from around the Nordics and Scandinavian territories (and the world!) to attend, we welcomed 44 countries to our home from home.

“This was our 11th live event in the city, and it was fantastic to welcome more than 1,100 attendees from over 450 companies to join us for so much good networking and knowledge sharing.

“The energy, enthusiasm and appetite for making connections was wonderful to see, and I'm incredibly proud of the Steel Media team, our speakers, sponsors, exhibitors and volunteers for bringing it all together. This is the place to come for a reminder of what makes the games industry such a special, innovative and resilient community."

Next up

Not long to wait for our next event, with PG Connects Summit Jordan coming up on November 7th and 8th.

Amman is conveniently and strategically located at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia to be the gateway for the creative wave that is powering Jordan’s games industry and the wider digital transformation throughout MENA.

And our conference is the place to get games industry business done. Discover and directly connect with the domestic digital landscape, absorb key trends, boost your network and immerse yourself in both the regional and international games sector.

Tickets are on sale now, starting from just $94.

That’s followed in short order by PG Connects Summit Montreal, within MIGS on November 10th. Sign up here using code MIGS26-PGC15 for a special 15% discount.