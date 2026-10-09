Who will you meet at PG Connects Nordics this October 20-21?

Over 1,500 attendees from 50 countries will gather in Helsinki.

One ticket, two events (AI Gamechangers Summit access included.)

42 hours of content across two days.

Later this month, over 1,500 attendees from 50 countries will gather in Helsinki to Connect and do business at PG Connects Nordics. Our audience comprises 70% game makers – with half being 50% C-level leaders. It's a veritable must-meet roster of key decision makers.

Just some of the companies already confirmed to attend include Activision, Epic Games, Meta, Rovio and Supercell. You can see the full list of attending companies here, with more signing up daily.

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A

aAawkward Games

Aalto University

Abion

Activision

Ada Eden

Add Inspiration

adjoe

Admiral Media

AdSpawn

Afallon

Affinity Global

Aiba

AJS Devs

Alchart

Alexsoft

Alioli Games

All Hats

Almedia

Altom Consulting

AltTester

Amazon

Ape Matrix Labs

AppAgent

Appcharge

Appfollow

AppSamurai

Arc-Type

Art Services Modma Studios

Artstash Creative

Atellier11

B

Baluga

BattleForged Game Studio

Behold Ventures

BIGO Ads

Bitmagic

Bit Odd

BOSi Art Studios

Breeze

Brian Diamond Audio

Burny Games

Business Finland

Business Tampere

C

Can Make Game

CDG-Booster

Charged Monkey

Chibi Phoenix

Christoffer Ljung Music

City of Helsinki

Coda

Colossal Order

Copper

CosmoUniverse

Crabware

Crazy Games

Creative Europe Desk Finland

D

dante.ai

Dataspelsbranschen

Delveria Games

Digital Turbine

DIRGA Games

DLA Piper Attorneys

Dots.eco

Dragonfly Productions

Dreadmill

Dreamloop Games

DT

E

Edugametion

Embark Studios

ENCE Esports

End-all Entertainment

Enthusiast Gaming

Epic Games

Exir Games

F

False Member

FastSpring

Fingersoft

Finndie Forge

Frameshift Music

Frantic Ego

Friski Solutions

Fuzhou Mofan Game Development Co

G

Game Makers of Finland

GameFounders

Gamepack studio

Games Tampere

gamescom dev

gamescom latam

Gamesture

GamingCouch.com

Geeklab

Genielabs

Glaucus Games

Global Game Jam

Good Game Lobby

Grit Studios

GrowCap

H

Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences

Headnought

Hella Games

Helsinki Film Lab

Higher Agency

HighZak

Hivemind World

Hoonaya

Horsefly Games

Huawei Technologies R&D

Hypercell Games

Hyperkani

HyprMX

I

IGDA

Imperial Playgrounds

Impulse Media Hub

Indium Play

Infamy

Infatica

InnoGames

ITI Europe

J

Jamk University of Applied Sciences

Julicia Studio

justtrack

Jyvaskyla University

K

Kaakkois-Suomen Ammattikorkeakoulu

Kajaani Game Catalyst

Kalahari studios

KAMK

Karelia University of Applied Sciences

KAZIMI

Keuda

Killerapp Gamestudio

Kipinami Studio

Knowit Solutions

Kokoon Games

Kolibri Games

Kuuasema

Kybolt

L

LAB University of Applied Sciences

Länsi-Uudenmaan hyvinvointialue

Leap

LEIA

Leons Digital

Levander Games

Levellr

LGIN

Lobster Frequency

Logic Loft Games

Looking for opportunities

Ludic AI

Luxis

Lynx Capital

M

Madbox

MeetToMatch

Meraki Games

Meta Audience Network

Metacore

Metaplay

Metaverse Magna

Metropolia UAS

Minc AB

Miri Growth

MiTale

modl.ai

Muotoiluinstituutti

Murska Digital

Musopia

N

Nanoreality Games

Neatly Production

Neogames Finland

Neon

Next Games

Night Owl Dynamics

Nimble Fox

Nitebell Game Lab

Nitro Games

Nordaurai

Nordic Game

Nordlicht Games

Normogames

NovaPatterns Technologies

Novia University of Applied Sciences

Novida Vocational College

O

Odd Latent

OddWorks

Omdia

Opus Artz

Orio

Outblast Games

Outfit7

OV Entertainment

Overwolf

Ozirion Studio

P

PagBrasil

Phantom Gamelabs

Pinecone Studios

Pixel Federation

Placeholder Gameworks

Plarium Global

Playables.ai

Playducky.com

PocketGamer.biz

PocketGamer.com

Poclet Worlds

Points GS

Polarweave

Prime Insights

Prodege

Protagonists

Prox Group

Psyche's Royale Gaming

Psyon Games

Q

Qilvo Games

Quantum Shake

R

Rage Quit Games

Raptor PR

Reactional Music

Reaktor

Red Bull

Red Stage Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment

Remote control productions

RenderBrains

Replay

Replay Masters

RetroStyle Games

Rhea Games

Riveria

Rocksalt Interactive

Room 8 Group

Rose Product & Design Consulting

Rovio Entertainment

Rumor Games

Runoi Games

S

Sanoma Media Finland

Savysoda

Secret Mission

Secret Snack Studio

Seepia Games

Serbull

Sholf Development

Silver Legend

Sisu Game Ventures

Small Giant Games

SnoopGame

Solsten

South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences

Spelkollektivet

Squads BV Fund

Stari

Steel Media

Stripe

Strobetano

Supercell

SuperDrama Technologies

Super Pickle Games

SuperScale

Susa Games

Swedish Games Industry

T

Tactical Grace

Take-Two

Tampere University

Tebex

Telecom Apps

The Plug-In Studio

ToastMoth

Tonally

Traplight

Tsuidoku

Turku University of Applied Sciences

Twitch Ads

U

UA Growth Partner

UndrAds

University Of Helsinki

University of Jyväskylä

unSAME

Untitled Advertising Lab

Upgrade Entertainment

Upwork

Utrecht University

V

Velvet Wire Studio

vermasid.com

Visionist

Vivrato

Voodoo

W

Webstar Interaction Studios

Webzen

Welkings

Winking Studios

WinkleLab

Wooga

X

Xamk

Xenoetiquette

Xpfirst

Xsolla

Y

yellowHEAD

YoYo Studios

Z

Zaibatsu Interactive

Zynga

About PG Connects Nordics

Join Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors, service providers, platforms – alongside the global games industry – and come do business, gain local insight, make key connections and find the next partnerships and opportunities.

Over 1,500 attendees from 50 countries (70% game makers – 50% C-level execs)

PC, Mobile, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, HTML5, and more

42 hours of content across two days

Curated multitrack agenda providing market insight from 110+ speakers

Stellar companies like Supercell, King, Rovio, Embark, Remedy, EA Dice, Stillfront, and many more

Direct access to active global game investors through curated sessions

Still proudly part of Finnish Games Week, but also rebuilt for the Nordics

One ticket, two events (AI Gamechangers Summit access included)

Tickets are available now from the official event website.