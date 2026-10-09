Who will you meet at PG Connects Nordics this October 20-21?
Companies already confirmed to attend include Activision, Epic Games, Meta, Rovio and Supercell
- Over 1,500 attendees from 50 countries will gather in Helsinki.
- One ticket, two events (AI Gamechangers Summit access included.)
- 42 hours of content across two days.
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Later this month, over 1,500 attendees from 50 countries will gather in Helsinki to Connect and do business at PG Connects Nordics. Our audience comprises 70% game makers – with half being 50% C-level leaders. It's a veritable must-meet roster of key decision makers.
Just some of the companies already confirmed to attend include Activision, Epic Games, Meta, Rovio and Supercell. You can see the full list of attending companies here, with more signing up daily.
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- 10tons
- 8Bit - Games Industry Recruitment
A
- aAawkward Games
- Aalto University
- Abion
- Activision
- Ada Eden
- Add Inspiration
- adjoe
- Admiral Media
- AdSpawn
- Afallon
- Affinity Global
- Aiba
- AJS Devs
- Alchart
- Alexsoft
- Alioli Games
- All Hats
- Almedia
- Altom Consulting
- AltTester
- Amazon
- Ape Matrix Labs
- AppAgent
- Appcharge
- Appfollow
- AppSamurai
- Arc-Type
- Art Services Modma Studios
- Artstash Creative
- Atellier11
B
- Baluga
- BattleForged Game Studio
- Behold Ventures
- BIGO Ads
- Bitmagic
- Bit Odd
- BOSi Art Studios
- Breeze
- Brian Diamond Audio
- Burny Games
- Business Finland
- Business Tampere
C
- Can Make Game
- CDG-Booster
- Charged Monkey
- Chibi Phoenix
- Christoffer Ljung Music
- City of Helsinki
- Coda
- Colossal Order
- Copper
- CosmoUniverse
- Crabware
- Crazy Games
- Creative Europe Desk Finland
D
- dante.ai
- Dataspelsbranschen
- Delveria Games
- Digital Turbine
- DIRGA Games
- DLA Piper Attorneys
- Dots.eco
- Dragonfly Productions
- Dreadmill
- Dreamloop Games
- DT
E
- Edugametion
- Embark Studios
- ENCE Esports
- End-all Entertainment
- Enthusiast Gaming
- Epic Games
- Exir Games
F
- False Member
- FastSpring
- Fingersoft
- Finndie Forge
- Frameshift Music
- Frantic Ego
- Friski Solutions
- Fuzhou Mofan Game Development Co
G
- Game Makers of Finland
- GameFounders
- Gamepack studio
- Games Tampere
- gamescom dev
- gamescom latam
- Gamesture
- GamingCouch.com
- Geeklab
- Genielabs
- Glaucus Games
- Global Game Jam
- Good Game Lobby
- Grit Studios
- GrowCap
H
- Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences
- Headnought
- Hella Games
- Helsinki Film Lab
- Higher Agency
- HighZak
- Hivemind World
- Hoonaya
- Horsefly Games
- Huawei Technologies R&D
- Hypercell Games
- Hyperkani
- HyprMX
I
- IGDA
- Imperial Playgrounds
- Impulse Media Hub
- Indium Play
- Infamy
- Infatica
- InnoGames
- ITI Europe
J
- Jamk University of Applied Sciences
- Julicia Studio
- justtrack
- Jyvaskyla University
K
- Kaakkois-Suomen Ammattikorkeakoulu
- Kajaani Game Catalyst
- Kalahari studios
- KAMK
- Karelia University of Applied Sciences
- KAZIMI
- Keuda
- Killerapp Gamestudio
- Kipinami Studio
- Knowit Solutions
- Kokoon Games
- Kolibri Games
- Kuuasema
- Kybolt
L
- LAB University of Applied Sciences
- Länsi-Uudenmaan hyvinvointialue
- Leap
- LEIA
- Leons Digital
- Levander Games
- Levellr
- LGIN
- Lobster Frequency
- Logic Loft Games
- Looking for opportunities
- Ludic AI
- Luxis
- Lynx Capital
M
- Madbox
- MeetToMatch
- Meraki Games
- Meta Audience Network
- Metacore
- Metaplay
- Metaverse Magna
- Metropolia UAS
- Minc AB
- Miri Growth
- MiTale
- modl.ai
- Muotoiluinstituutti
- Murska Digital
- Musopia
N
- Nanoreality Games
- Neatly Production
- Neogames Finland
- Neon
- Next Games
- Night Owl Dynamics
- Nimble Fox
- Nitebell Game Lab
- Nitro Games
- Nordaurai
- Nordic Game
- Nordlicht Games
- Normogames
- NovaPatterns Technologies
- Novia University of Applied Sciences
- Novida Vocational College
O
- Odd Latent
- OddWorks
- Omdia
- Opus Artz
- Orio
- Outblast Games
- Outfit7
- OV Entertainment
- Overwolf
- Ozirion Studio
P
- PagBrasil
- Phantom Gamelabs
- Pinecone Studios
- Pixel Federation
- Placeholder Gameworks
- Plarium Global
- Playables.ai
- Playducky.com
- PocketGamer.biz
- PocketGamer.com
- Poclet Worlds
- Points GS
- Polarweave
- Prime Insights
- Prodege
- Protagonists
- Prox Group
- Psyche's Royale Gaming
- Psyon Games
Q
- Qilvo Games
- Quantum Shake
R
- Rage Quit Games
- Raptor PR
- Reactional Music
- Reaktor
- Red Bull
- Red Stage Entertainment
- Remedy Entertainment
- Remote control productions
- RenderBrains
- Replay
- Replay Masters
- RetroStyle Games
- Rhea Games
- Riveria
- Rocksalt Interactive
- Room 8 Group
- Rose Product & Design Consulting
- Rovio Entertainment
- Rumor Games
- Runoi Games
S
- Sanoma Media Finland
- Savysoda
- Secret Mission
- Secret Snack Studio
- Seepia Games
- Serbull
- Sholf Development
- Silver Legend
- Sisu Game Ventures
- Small Giant Games
- SnoopGame
- Solsten
- South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences
- Spelkollektivet
- Squads BV Fund
- Stari
- Steel Media
- Stripe
- Strobetano
- Supercell
- SuperDrama Technologies
- Super Pickle Games
- SuperScale
- Susa Games
- Swedish Games Industry
T
- Tactical Grace
- Take-Two
- Tampere University
- Tebex
- Telecom Apps
- The Plug-In Studio
- ToastMoth
- Tonally
- Traplight
- Tsuidoku
- Turku University of Applied Sciences
- Twitch Ads
U
- UA Growth Partner
- UndrAds
- University Of Helsinki
- University of Jyväskylä
- unSAME
- Untitled Advertising Lab
- Upgrade Entertainment
- Upwork
- Utrecht University
V
- Velvet Wire Studio
- vermasid.com
- Visionist
- Vivrato
- Voodoo
W
- Webstar Interaction Studios
- Webzen
- Welkings
- Winking Studios
- WinkleLab
- Wooga
X
- Xamk
- Xenoetiquette
- Xpfirst
- Xsolla
Y
- yellowHEAD
- YoYo Studios
Z
- Zaibatsu Interactive
- Zynga
About PG Connects Nordics
Join Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors, service providers, platforms – alongside the global games industry – and come do business, gain local insight, make key connections and find the next partnerships and opportunities.
- Over 1,500 attendees from 50 countries (70% game makers – 50% C-level execs)
- PC, Mobile, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, HTML5, and more
- 42 hours of content across two days
- Curated multitrack agenda providing market insight from 110+ speakers
- Stellar companies like Supercell, King, Rovio, Embark, Remedy, EA Dice, Stillfront, and many more
- Direct access to active global game investors through curated sessions
- Still proudly part of Finnish Games Week, but also rebuilt for the Nordics
- One ticket, two events (AI Gamechangers Summit access included)
Tickets are available now from the official event website.