PGC Nordics: The full 17-track conference schedule is live!

PG Connects Nordics returns October 20th and 21st

17 tracks of seminars led be 150+ expert speakers

42 hours of content across two days

The rebranded and expanded PG Connects Nordics is just two weeks away! We're heading back to Helsinki with a seminar programme featuring over 150 expert speakers from the likes of Rovio, Embark Studios, Colossal Order, Remedy Entertainment, Fingersoft, Neogames Finland and many more.



The full schedule is now live, so it's time to see which seminars you can't miss and block the time out in your calendar.



Here's the rundown of what's happening when, this October 20th and 21st...

Tuesday, October 20

09:50 - Nordic Next

Find out which companies and individuals are emerging as the next best thing from the Nordic region.

Featuring: Wille Miljas, Rovio; Jana Palm, Dataspelsbranschen / Swedish Games Industry; Mikko Wilkman, Small Giant Games

09:50 - Monetiser

Gain in-depth, detailed and actionable insights from experts when it comes to in-game advertising and learn how to maximise revenue from your game.

Featuring: Niina Luostarinen, Secret Snack Studio; Patrick Rose, Rose Product Consulting; Jussi Ultima, Zaibatsu Interactive

10:00 Investor Connector

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

11:10 - Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Featuring: Suvi Latva, Neogames Finland; Annakaisa Kultima, Aalto University; Elina Arponen, Playables.ai

11:10 - Beyond The Storefront sponsored by Xsolla

As new legislation takes effect, learn how you can capitalise on potential revenue raising strategies.

13:30 - Game Dev Stories sponsored by Fingersoft

Hear from games developers and find out what they are working on, how they have innovated and what lessons they have learned along the way.

Featuring: Otto Simola, Fingersoft; Elena Lobova, Burny Games; Niko Pyrhönen, Psyon Games

13:40 - Powering Payments

Discover how to generate revenue outside of traditional billing methods in new markets and webstores.

Featuring: Michal Korek, Rage Quit Games / Gamesture; Miikka Luotio, Appcharge; Daria Berdnikova, Coda

14:00 - The Big Indie Pitch - Mobile Edition

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize.

14:30 - RoundTable

What Would It Actually Take to Fix Discoverability?

15:00 - Webstore Wizardry

Discover the significance of webstores and how to use them in the monetisation of your games.

Featuring: Jeremy Waxman, FastSpring; Cédric Maisonnier, FastSpring; Daria Berdnikova, Coda

15:10 - Big Screen Gaming

Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, cloud gaming and more.

Featuring: Mariina Hallikainen, Colossal Order; Miro Vesterinen, Remedy Entertainment; Neil Houari, Embark Studios

16:00 - Beyond Games

Explore the space where games cross the boundaries of music, film, TV, sports and more.

Featuring: Alisha Hasan, Helsinki Film Lab; Katharina Schmidt, Rovio

16:00 - RoundTable

What Is AI Doing To Change Our Workflows?

17:20 - PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2026

Don't miss the live reveal of our rundown featuring the most successful companies making games today!

20:00 The Pocket Gamer 20th Anniversary Party

Celebrate two decades of industry-leading events by sharing drinks and discussions with your fellow attendees during some out-of-hours connections.

Wednesday, October 21

09:30 - The Big Indie Pitch - PC+Console edition

The PC & console version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts.

10:00 - The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques and how to grow your game.

Featuring: Eliana Russi, gamescom latam; Dr. Pedro Zambon, IGDA / Utrecht University; Carlos Estigarribia, OV Entertainment Group

10:00 - AI Advances

From art to scriptwriting and programming: machine learning and artificial intelligence will change the way we create and communicate.

Featuring: Dr. Luke Dicken, LuDic AI; Wilma Ramona Ikäheimonen, Game Makers of Finland; Jari Pauna, SuperDrama

11:10 - Audience Accelerator

Tips and guides for growing your game using the best UA and marketing techniques.

Featuring: Matej Jurcak, Pixel Federation; Miikko Kirmanen, Fingersoft; Sahand Malaei, Exir Games

11:10 - Practical AI

Explore AI's role in game development, to enhance player experiences, optimise performance, and efficiently create dynamic, immersive virtual worlds.

Featuring: Ted Verani, modl.ai; Holger Wurst, Wooga; Hege Tokerud, Aiba

12:00 - Aurora: Celebrating Women in the Nordic Games Industry

Spotlighting women whose work inspires, challenges, and pushes the talent, creativity and innovation at the heart of the Nordic games industry.

13:40 - Game Maker Insights

Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative.

Featuring: Elina Tyynelä, Neogames Finland; Zoran Gjorgiev, InnoGames; Hadrian Semroud, Madbox

14:00 - Quality Quest

Ensure your game projects’ success by learning effective QA practices.

Featuring: Cristian Girbea, Rovio; Jyri Kuokka, Metacore; Ru Cindrea, Altom Consulting

15:40 - Show Me The Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.

Featuring: Kadri Harma, GameFounders; Samuli Syvähuoko, Sisu Game Ventures; Kimmo Kari, Kuuasema

14:00 - Publisher SpeedMatch

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects to see if there is a 'business connection'.

16:00 - Incredible Indies

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

Featuring: Thanh Nguyen, DIRGA Games

17:00 Audience Choice Award and Big Indie Pitch winners announced

NB: Schedule subject to change. Please see the official event website for the latest updates

Content rundown:

Join Northern Europe's developers, publishers, investors, service providers, platforms – alongside the global games industry – and come do business, gain local insight, make key connections, and find the next partnerships and opportunities.

Over 1,500 attendees from 50 countries (70% game makers – 50% C-level execs)

PC, Mobile, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, HTML5, and more

42 hours of content across two days

Curated multitrack agenda providing market insight from 110+ speakers

Stellar companies like Supercell, King, Rovio, Embark, Remedy, EA Dice, Stillfront, and many more

Direct access to active global game investors through curated sessions

Still proudly part of Finnish Games Week, but also rebuilt for the Nordics

One ticket, two events (AI Gamechangers Summit access included)

Tickets are available now from the official event website.